Ferrari still trusts Vettel – Binotto

13/07/2017 Ferrari can improve in qualifying – Vettel Jul.13 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted Ferrari needs to up its game in qualifying. The Ferrari driver heads into the British grand prix weekend with a 20-point lead over Mercedes' […]
30/07/2017 Ferrari ‘simply better’ on slow circuits – Wolff Jul.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes' victory chance in Hungary is "one per cent". That is despite the fact the reigning champions have appeared generally stronger than Ferrari in […]
08/07/2018 Silverstone bump caused Vettel neck tweak Jul.8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks a bump in the track surface at Silverstone could have tweaked his neck. The Ferrari driver struggled through qualifying on Saturday with sports taping […]
27/11/2016 Wolff open to helping German GP rescue Nov.27 (GMM) Mercedes is not ruling out making a financial contribution to keep the German grand prix on track. However, it appears that when the final 2017 calendar is published shortly […]
16/07/2017 No more ‘risky’ starts for Bottas Jul.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he will not attempt a "risky" race start at Silverstone. After a gearbox penalty and a poor qualifying, the Finn finds himself down the British grand […]
24/04/2019 Vettel shaves moustache for Baku Apr.24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has followed the advice of an Italian newspaper ahead of the grand prix in Baku. Amid intense criticism of his start to the 2019 season alongside the […]
14/05/2017 Lauda slams Vettel switch rumours May 14 (GMM) Niki Lauda has slammed speculation Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel could switch to Mercedes for 2018. However, one Italian journalist says it was Lauda himself who recently […]
23/05/2018 Red Bull heads to Monaco as favourite May 23 (GMM) Red Bull has been left standing as the likely favourite heading into this weekend's Monaco grand prix. Ferrari had the fastest overall package in the early part of the […]
