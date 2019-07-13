Williams upgrade ‘doesn’t change much’ – Kubica

19/09/2018 Williams not only option for future – Kubica Sep.19 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is not fixated on Williams as his only option for returning full-time to the F1 grid. Currently the British team's reserve driver, the Pole has been […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
25/02/2019 Renault sympathises after Williams delay Feb.25 (GMM) Nick Chester, the technical boss at Renault, says he sympathises with Williams. Embarrassed team boss Claire Williams apologised to the team's fans and drivers last week […]
20/10/2018 Kubica a contender for 2019 seat – Williams Oct.20 (GMM) Claire Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica is a contender to complete the British team's 2019 driver lineup. George Russell has been confirmed for one seat, and deputy […]
27/08/2017 Alonso, Williams not denying 2018 rumours Aug.27 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and Williams are not denying rumours that they might team up for 2018. At Spa, Spaniard Alonso seems out of patience for Honda, who have struggled since day […]
14/07/2017 Massa wants to stay at Williams Jul.14 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he is happy to stay at Williams in 2018. This year, the British team pulled the Brazilian out of his brief retirement to replace Mercedes-bound Valtteri […]
22/02/2019 Kubica ‘not worried’ amid Williams crisis Feb.22 (GMM) Robert Kubica insists he is "not worried" despite Williams' catastrophic start to its 2019 campaign. Rumours have been flying about in the Barcelona paddock, after the […]
22/11/2017 Williams denies Kubica deal done Nov.22 (GMM) Williams has denied reports Robert Kubica is definitely returning to F1 with the British team next year. Earlier, multiple authoritative sources said the Pole's comeback has […]
06/07/2018 Williams braced for Silverstone struggle Jul.6 (GMM) Claire Williams has admitted the once-great British team will struggle at Silverstone. Driver Lance Stroll has already called the 2018 car "slow", and deputy boss Williams […]