Berger would have picked Wehrlein over Bottas

Jan.14 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger says that if he was in charge at Mercedes, he would have signed Pascal Wehrlein for 2017.
The former Ferrari and McLaren driver helped negotiate Nico Rosberg’s lucrative new contract earlier this year, but the German quit F1 as soon as he won the 2016 title.
Now, it appears Mercedes has negotiated a complex contract release with Williams so that Valtteri Bottas can replace Rosberg.
But Berger told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport: “I would have taken Wehrlein. Because it would underline your (driver) programme.
“Wehrlein gave a convincing impression in the programme, but he can only show how good he really is in a top car.”
However, Berger said he understands Mercedes’ reasoning.
“Compared to Bottas, Wehrlein is certainly a risk. But perhaps the most clever solution is not always the obvious one.
“I rate Bottas highly. He is fast, a good team player, a nice guy and he has earned the chance to prove himself. On the other hand, he did not stand out from Massa enough to say clearly ‘He is the right choice’,” he said.
And Berger also thinks Mercedes’ 2017 solution is only an “interim” one.
“Mercedes needs to think about the future regarding its drivers, because even Hamilton’s contract will expire. They need an interim solution with a view to 2018,” he said.
“The most important thing now is to find a second driver so that Hamilton doesn’t fall asleep. But it could also be that without Nico, Lewis finds the peace he needs and doesn’t get himself into trouble.
“I believe Mercedes will again be the benchmark in 2017,” added Berger.
26/05/2016 Berger involved in Rosberg’s contract talks May 26 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger has admitted he is involved in Nico Rosberg's negotiations with Mercedes over a new contract beyond 2017.
Earlier, the former Ferrari and McLaren […]
19/02/2015 Rosberg suffering inflamed nerve in neck – report Feb.19 (GMM) Both of Mercedes' race drivers are out of action at present. World champion Lewis Hamilton kicked off the team's four-day test at Barcelona early on Thursday, but had to […]
13/10/2016 Rosberg has beaten Hamilton ‘in the head’ – Berger Oct.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is now dominating his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in every way.
That is the claim of Gerhard Berger, an F1 legend who earlier this year helped to negotiate […]
15/12/2016 Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal – Berger Dec.15 (GMM) He will not replace Nico Rosberg in 2017, but the door to a future at Mercedes is a possibility for Fernando Alonso the year after.
That is the claim of Germany's Sport […]
08/06/2016 Zetsche says Wehrlein is Mercedes ‘future’ Jun.8 (GMM) As Nico Rosberg's expiring contract comes under the spotlight, Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche has revealed his vision for Mercedes' F1 "future".
"Pascal (Wehrlein) is our […]
10/06/2016 Rosberg contract talks about Mercedes ‘strategy’ Jun.10 (GMM) The first sign of trouble in Nico Rosberg's negotiations with Mercedes has emerged.
Earlier, both the German outfit and the 2016 championship leader have indicated they are […]
26/05/2016 Rosberg wants ‘more years’ at Mercedes May 26 (GMM) Championship leader Nico Rosberg has now played down swirling speculation that he might leave Mercedes at the end of the season.
An Italian newspaper recently suggested […]
03/01/2017 Bottas, Wehrlein, Massa moves to be confirmed Jan.3 (GMM) The late and sensational rush in the 2017 driver 'silly season' is now set to end.
Germany's Bild newspaper reports that Pascal Wehrlein's switch from Manor to Sauber is set […]
10/11/2016 ‘No extra pressure’ as title beckons – Rosberg Nov.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has arrived in Brazil insisting he doesn't feel any more pressure than usual.
That is despite the fact that a win on Sunday will see him crowned world […]