Ecclestone denies ‘breakaway’ series claims

Jan.28 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports he is planning to set up a ‘breakaway’ series.
Authoritative sources had hinted at the 86-year-old’s move, perhaps bolstered by his long-time associate Flavio Briatore who told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week that Liberty ousting Ecclestone was “not very smart”.
But in a statement on Friday, Ecclestone denied the reports outright.
“I have built the championship over the last nearly 50 years, which is something I am proud of, and the last thing I want is to see it damaged,” he said.
The Briton did, however, express some regret that while he had to always chase “financial results” for CVC, new owner Liberty Media now intends to “put money back into the sport”.
“I would have loved the luxury of what Chase Carey is able to do,” Ecclestone said.
“I hope the F1 supporters appreciate this as Chase intends to put money back into the sport.
“I am very touched by the support and thanks that I have received from the people that I have dealt with over the years,” he concluded.
20/01/2017 Liberty urges teams to buy into F1 Jan.20 (GMM) New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport.
Earlier this week, we reported that because the share offer would not include actual voting rights on […]
07/09/2016 Ecclestone not committing to post-sale F1 Sep.7 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not committing to his current role in charge of F1 if the sale to US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty Group goes through.
The first instalment in the […]
27/01/2017 Ecclestone planning F1 ‘breakaway’ – reports Jan.27 (GMM) Mere days after he was "deposed", rumours and reports are swirling that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone might be planning a breakaway.
The latest real news is that […]
26/09/2016 Zak Brown, Agag linked with F1 roles Sep.26 (GMM) F1 sponsorship guru Zak Brown is lining up a top job in the sport, according to the respected business outlet Sky News.
Journalist Mark Kleinman, who has predicted many key […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
21/09/2016 Wolff not worried about Liberty’s income plans Sep.21 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is not worried about new F1 owner Liberty Media's plans to fundamentally change how prize money is distributed.
With the European […]
25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]