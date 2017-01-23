Indycar says no to F1’s ‘Halo’

28/08/2015 Whiting admits closed cockpits still unlikely Aug.28 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has admitted F1 could be some way from introducing closed cockpits. But after the latest incident in Indycar involving the death of former F1 driver Justin […]
24/08/2015 Ex-F1 driver Wilson in coma after crash Aug.24 (GMM) Former F1 driver Justin Wilson is in a coma following an incident during an Indycar race on Sunday. The 37-year-old Briton raced for Minardi and Jaguar in 2003, having won […]
25/08/2015 Former F1 driver Wilson dies Aug.25 (GMM) Former Minardi and Jaguar driver Justin Wilson has died, one day after a horror incident during an Indycar race. The 37-year-old Briton, who raced in formula one in 2003 […]
04/09/2015 F1 drivers argue for closed cockpits Sep.4 (GMM) Among the F1 drivers, support is growing for the potential introduction of closed or covered cockpits. Jules Bianchi and Indycar's Justin Wilson were the latest head […]
20/10/2015 Montoya opposed to covering cockpits Oct.20 (GMM) Juan Pablo Montoya says he is opposed to the idea of covering the cockpits of open-wheel racing cars. Recent deaths in formula one (Jules Bianchi) and Indycar (Justin […]
02/02/2016 Teammate Chilton ‘cannot watch’ Bianchi footage Feb.2 (GMM) Despite two recent tragedies, former F1 driver Max Chilton is pressing ahead with his career in motor racing. Chilton was the late Jules Bianchi's teammate at Marussia when […]
26/08/2015 F1 to test cockpit-‘halo’ idea in September Aug.26 (GMM) The death of Justin Wilson, mere weeks after F1's first race fatality since 1994, has put the spotlight back on cockpit protection. Before the Jules Bianchi and Wilson […]
10/03/2016 Hamilton should re-think ‘halo’ stance – Surtees Mar.10 (GMM) F1 veterans have revealed they disagree with reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton's stance about the 'halo' cockpit cage slated for 2017. Some of the Mercedes driver's […]
11/03/2016 ‘Halo’ decision must be made soon – FIA Mar.11 (GMM) Time is running short for F1 to introduce better cockpit protection for 2017. The FIA is pushing to put the controversial 'halo' on the cars next year, with Ferrari […]
03/03/2016 Red Bull to test F1 cockpit canopy in April Mar.3 (GMM) Red Bull will test its own proposed solution to the issue of cockpit protection later this month. On Thursday, Ferrari surprised the F1 world when Kimi Raikkonen emerged from […]