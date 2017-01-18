Kovalainen made bid to replace Bottas

Jan.18 (GMM) Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen has admitted he made a bid to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas at Williams for 2017.

Amid strong speculation that Bottas would leave the British team, Kovalainen said he recently offered his services to replace his fellow Finn at Williams.

“Yes, I sent Claire (Williams) an email,” the 35-year-old, who also drove for Renault and Caterham, told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

“But they had other plans. Probably many other drivers had sent the same message,” added 2008 Hungarian GP winner Kovalainen, who won the Japanese category Super GT in 2016.

Kovalainen said he is now happy with his GT career in Japan.

But he said he will watch the progress of his countryman Valtteri Bottas with interest this year, as the younger Finn replaces reigning world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

Bottas’ teammate is Lewis Hamilton, who was paired at McLaren with Kovalainen in 2008 and 2009.

“I’m not going to predict how Valtteri will go, but he is a very good driver,” Kovalainen told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

“Valtteri has sufficient ability to be at the top. I also believe the cooperation between Valtteri and Lewis will go well. Both are professional drivers,” he said.

Related News

  • 18/01/2017 ‘No problems’ in Bottas-Hamilton pairing – Kovalainen Jan.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's former teammate says Valtteri Bottas should not have any trouble working with the triple world champion in 2017. "I have good memories with Lewis," said […]
  • 07/10/2015 Bottas’ career could stagnate at Williams – Kovalainen Oct.7 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas risks watching his F1 career stagnate at Williams, fellow Finn Heikki Kovalainen has warned. Earlier this year, the now 26-year-old Bottas was a strong […]
  • 09/12/2015 Pundits slam Hamilton for late-season behaviour Dec.9 (GMM) 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has slammed Lewis Hamilton for his behaviour since winning the world championship in October. After wrapping up the title, Hamilton's […]
  • 16/01/2017 Bottas switch news due ‘this week’ – Williams Jan.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas' expected move from Williams to Mercedes looks set to be finalised this week. That is the latest news in the wake of Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, which […]
  • 18/01/2017 Rosberg “curious” to watch successor Bottas Jan.18 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg says he is looking forward to seeing a "great battle" between Mercedes' new driving duo in 2017. After an eleventh hour scrabble to replace […]
  • 14/03/2015 Car, not engine explains Mercedes gap Mar.14 (GMM) A better engine no longer explains Mercedes' continuing domination of formula one. "Aldo Costa designed a great car last year," said team chairman Niki Lauda in Melbourne, […]
  • 27/12/2016 Bottas ‘a possibility’ for 2017 – Wolff Dec.27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted for the first time that Valtteri Bottas is a "possibility" to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes. Sources in Spain report that Williams is pushing for […]
  • 21/10/2016 Hamilton behaving better before Austin GP Oct.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton said ahead of the US grand prix that he will "try to take it like a man" if he is beaten to the 2016 world championship. Now 33 points behind Nico Rosberg […]
  • 30/08/2016 Bottas inks new two-year Williams deal – reports Aug.30 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas looks to have secured his future with Williams. The Finn has been tentatively linked with a move to Renault, but the German-language Auto Bild as well as […]
  • 25/04/2016 Rosberg knows winning streak must end Apr.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is heading into this weekend's Russian grand prix knowing that his winning streak cannot last forever. "I'm just trying to soak up and enjoy every moment," said […]