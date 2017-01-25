Liberty era future brighter for German GP

29/06/2016 Hockenheim admits German GP future in doubt Jun.29 (GMM) Hockenheim promoter Georg Seiler this week admitted Bernie Ecclestone is right that Germany might once again be absent from the F1 calendar in 2017.
The good news for fans […]
20/03/2015 German GP ‘dead’ as circuits pull out Mar.20 (GMM) Germany's other F1 circuit has joined Hockenheim in pulling out of the running to host the scheduled July 19 race. Earlier this week, Hockenheim chief Georg Seiler told Bild […]
31/10/2016 German GP not secure for 2017 – Ecclestone Oct.31 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says there is still no guarantee there will be a German grand prix in 2017.
After Germany's return to the calendar this year at Hockenheim, the circuit has […]
25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]
11/05/2015 Hockenheim not ‘bad guys’ after German GP axe May 11 (GMM) The sorry saga of the now-axed 2015 German grand prix has nothing to do with Hockenheim. That is the claim of circuit chief Georg Seiler, after some F1 fans and even […]
04/11/2016 Brawn to be new F1 supremo ‘nonsense’ – Ecclestone Nov.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has moved to put a lid on speculation he is about to lose his spot at the very top of F1.
Reports this week suggested former Ferrari and Mercedes chief Ross […]
10/05/2015 2016 German GP return ‘1,000pc safe’ – Hockenheim May 10 (GMM) Hockenheim's boss says he is "1,000 per cent" sure the German grand prix will return in 2016. After failing to rescue this year's event, Bernie Ecclestone said recently […]
03/11/2016 Ecclestone ‘can’t be replaced’ by Brawn – Lauda Nov.3 (GMM) Ross Brawn has denied reports he is set to replace Bernie Ecclestone as F1 supremo.
It emerged this week that the former Ferrari and Mercedes chief has been lined up by new […]
01/11/2016 Brawn signs deal to replace Ecclestone – report Nov.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn has already signed a contract to become F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's successor.
That is the claim this week of Auto Bild Motorsport, in the wake of reports […]
25/03/2015 Hockenheim denies blame for German GP demise Mar.25 (GMM) Hockenheim and Bernie Ecclestone on Wednesday denied responsibility for the demise of the historic German grand prix. The Nurburgring was scheduled to host this year's July […]