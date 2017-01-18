‘No problems’ in Bottas-Hamilton pairing – Kovalainen

18/01/2017 Kovalainen made bid to replace Bottas Jan.18 (GMM) Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen has admitted he made a bid to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas at Williams for 2017.
Amid strong speculation that Bottas would […]
06/01/2017 Bottas ready to win in F1 – trainer Jan.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer.
Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually […]
12/11/2016 Button eyes GT, rallycross for 2017 Nov.12 (GMM) Jenson Button has hinted at his plan to keep on racing during his F1 'sabbatical' next year.
Although some think the Briton is retiring, 36-year-old Button insists he might […]
04/11/2016 Vandoorne not worried about Button contract Nov.4 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he does not feel under pressure even though McLaren will have three contracted drivers on its books next year.
2015 GP2 champion Vandoorne is stepping […]
18/01/2017 Rosberg “curious” to watch successor Bottas Jan.18 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg says he is looking forward to seeing a "great battle" between Mercedes' new driving duo in 2017.
After an eleventh hour scrabble to replace […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
19/06/2016 Hamilton leaves Lauda unimpressed in Baku Jun.19 (GMM) Niki Lauda admitted he was less than impressed with Lewis Hamilton's performance in Baku qualifying.
The reigning world champion dominated the entire weekend on F1's […]