‘No problems’ in Bottas-Hamilton pairing – Kovalainen

Jan.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate says Valtteri Bottas should not have any trouble working with the triple world champion in 2017.

“I have good memories with Lewis,” said Finn Heikki Kovalainen, who was Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren in 2008 and 2009.

“He is a tough teammate and an extremely fast driver but it was nice to work with him,” he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

“At least I had no problem with him. Lewis is a tough teammate, but there was nothing earth-shattering in terms of what he did.

“He is strong in every way but I don’t think it is a problem for Valtteri or any other driver. I do not think there will be any problems,” Kovalainen added.

Kovalainen, now the reigning champion of the Japanese Super GT series, admitted that his experience of working with Hamilton is different to the Briton’s public perception.

Asked why that is, Kovalainen answered: “I don’t want to speculate or guess, but I don’t like the image of him myself. I know him better in terms of how he works.

“When you’re not in the car, everyone can do as he pleases.”

Finally, Kovalainen was asked about the news that Bottas has only been signed by Mercedes for a single year.

He said: “Even if you have a long contract, if it doesn’t work out it can in the end be a short contract.

“If it does work and you do good results, then a one year contract can work out well for you.”

