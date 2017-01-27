Sainz thinks Alonso will stay beyond 2017

20/12/2016 Sainz says no Mercedes move for 2017 Dec.20 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has ruled himself out of the running to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.
Some pundits, like the British commentator Martin Brundle, have said that […]
27/01/2016 Sainz tips ‘better’ season for Alonso Jan.27 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has tipped his countryman and mentor Fernando Alonso to have a "better" season with McLaren-Honda. "I think that after 2015 it can only go better for them," […]
12/01/2017 ‘Mentor’ Alonso helped me thrive in F1 – Sainz Jan.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one.
Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max […]
20/05/2015 Sainz lost lucky grey cap in Barcelona May 20 (GMM) Carlos Sainz lost his lucky grey cap at the recent Spanish grand prix. For the past two years, as the 20-year-old conquered the Formula Renault 3.5 series, impressed Red […]
25/08/2015 Blanchimont bravery was ‘typical Max’ – father Aug.25 (GMM) As his teenage son inspired gasps and cheers at fabled Spa-Francorchamps, Jos Verstappen was not surprised by what he saw. 24 hours after a GP2 driver, Dutch countryman […]
23/06/2015 Legends slam engine penalty rules Jun.23 (GMM) Three racing legends have slammed F1's long-life engine rules. In Austria, the full destructive potential of the rules was laid bare when Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button […]
23/01/2015 Vettel to debut new Ferrari – report Jan.23 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is reportedly first in line to test Ferrari's 2015 car. On Thursday, it emerged that McLaren-Honda newcomer Fernando Alonso will be the one bestowed the […]
07/11/2016 Gasly made too many mistakes – Marko Nov.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly's failure to win the GP2 championship partly explains his failure to break into F1 for 2017.
That is the hint of Dr Helmut Marko, the architect of Red Bull's F1 […]