Vandoorne unsure McLaren can win in 2017

Jan.17 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne is not sure McLaren will be ready to win races in 2017.
After two seasons of struggle but steady improvement, the Honda-powered team has announced it will launch its new car on February 24 — the same day as Ferrari.
There is already speculation the car will be in McLaren’s traditional orange.
Ron Dennis was always opposed to racing in McLaren orange in the new era, but the long-time McLaren supremo has been ousted and new executive Zak Brown has hinted at a livery change for 2017.
At a Richard Mille sponsor event, a McLaren was coloured in a “one off” black and orange livery, and the same graphic theme was used for the announcement of the 2017 launch on Monday.
As for how competitive the car will be, Belgian rookie Vandoorne is not sure.
“It’s hard to say,” he told La Derniere Heure newspaper. “It’s too early to judge.
“In any case, McLaren is improving. The last two seasons were not easy for Honda, but we made a significant step forward and we hope that positive trend will continue.
“I hope the car will be competitive and we will fight for the top positions,” Vandoorne added.
Last year, Fernando Alonso finished tenth overall, so asked if that is good target for 2017, Vandoorne said: “No, finishing in the top ten is not the goal. I want to win.
“But we don’t know if we can win races already. Probably this year it won’t be the case, but I’m still going to try. McLaren has good prospects for the future and I’m in the right place. I believe in the team,” he added.
Vandoorne has chosen 2 as his permanent F1 race number, so when asked why he made that decision he answered: “I used this number in 2010 in Formula 4, when I made my debut in open wheelers.
“It was a very successful year as I won the title. I hope 2 will bring me good luck again this year.
“I feel ready. I’m in excellent shape and the winter is already seeming too long. I would like the first race of the season to be tomorrow!” he said.
02/02/2015 McLaren not ruling out livery change Feb.2 (GMM) McLaren supremo Ron Dennis is not ruling out a change of livery for the newly-launched MP4-30. We reported last week that, amid raised expectations of an orange or iconic red […]
26/11/2016 McLaren must sign title sponsor – Brown Nov.26 (GMM) New McLaren chief Zak Brown says the famous British team must prioritise signing a title sponsor.
Since the departure of Vodafone and the start of the difficult works Honda […]
14/05/2016 McLaren on track for clash with FIA over engines May 14 (GMM) McLaren-Honda could be shaping up to clash with F1's governing body over the new engine regulations.
Fabrice Lom, the FIA's engine chief, said in Barcelona that the rules […]
03/01/2017 Brown plays down McLaren sale talk Jan.3 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks his impact at McLaren can be felt immediately in 2017.
The former F1 sponsorship guru has now left that role to become the new executive at the Woking team, […]
22/11/2016 Brown denies Dennis meeting will be awkward Nov.22 (GMM) Zak Brown has denied he will endure a particularly awkward introduction to life at McLaren this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
The man he is replacing, the ousted McLaren supremo Ron […]
20/12/2016 Capito leaving McLaren – reports Dec.20 (GMM) McLaren is not commenting on reports new boss Jost Capito is leaving the team, just four months after starting work.
Capito left Volkswagen's rally programme to return to […]
16/11/2016 Brown must decide between McLaren, F1 offers Nov.16 (GMM) Well-known F1 sponsorship mogul Zak Brown is in the running to become McLaren's new group CEO.
On Tuesday, the famous British team and the 69-year-old confirmed that […]
06/05/2015 McLaren hits back at ‘critics’ in a hurry May 6 (GMM) McLaren has reacted "angrily" to claims it has failed to live up to the hype of its works Honda partnership. Ahead of the fifth race of 2015 in Spain, Britain's Times […]
05/04/2015 McLaren drivers ‘happy with the car’ – Dennis Apr.5 (GMM) McLaren supremo Ron Dennis is confident the team can emerge from the early troubles of the new Honda era. He is quoted by France's L'Equipe as saying the bright side of the […]
03/01/2017 McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report Jan.3 (GMM) McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans.
The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information […]