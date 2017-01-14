Vasseur not ruling out F1 return

Jan.14 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he might not be done with his F1 career.
The Frenchman says he quit as Renault team boss after a single year because the management team together with Cyril Abiteboul was not effective.
And now in conversation with the French broadcaster Canal Plus, he credited inspiration from Nico Rosberg in helping to make the call.
“During the break, I thought that you should not compromise and you should do what is true to your heart,” said Vasseur.
“I thought of Nico, who was not driven by fame or money but by what he wanted to do, and I found that very attractive,” he added.
Vasseur said his biggest achievement in 2016 was convincing Nico Hulkenberg to leave Force India in order to drive for the French works team this year and beyond.
“This was the hardest part of my decision,” he said, “because I am close to Nico and I put everything into convincing him to join us.
“I think he’s one of the most talented drivers of the junior series of the last ten years,” Vasseur added. “There were three who won GP2 as rookies: Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Nico Hulkenberg, and I hope that the third will also be world champion.”
As for his own future, Vasseur said: “Formula one may be an option, it just depends in what form. We’ll see.”
24/06/2016 F1 must change or ‘disappear’ – Abiteboul Jun.24 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul on Friday has given a hard-hitting interview with the German press, boldly criticising key aspects of the sport.
The 38-year-old is the works Renault team's […]
11/01/2017 Team boss Vasseur leaves Renault Jan.11 (GMM) Team boss Frederic Vasseur has left Renault.
There have been signs of political unrest inside the French works team for months, with Kevin Magnussen suggesting it is one of […]
27/07/2015 Renault racing towards future without Red Bull Jul.27 (GMM) Renault appears to be charging towards a future without Red Bull. With the French carmaker's next move a hot topic in the Hungaroring paddock, boss Cyril Abiteboul fired a […]
13/01/2017 Vasseur won’t be replaced – Abiteboul Jan.13 (GMM) Renault will not be "weakened" by the departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur.
That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, who as managing director might now be seen as the […]
04/11/2016 Renault almost ready to name driver Nov.4 (GMM) Renault is almost ready to make its decision about the identity of Nico Hulkenberg's teammate for 2017.
Kevin Magnussen and Kevin Magnussen are waiting impatiently to see if […]
12/01/2017 Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen Jan.12 (GMM) Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has lashed out at departing team driver Kevin Magnussen.
Earlier, after Dane Magnussen claimed the French team had suffered leadership problems […]
13/01/2017 Vasseur quit over Renault ‘differences’ Jan.13 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he quit as Renault boss because of "serious differences" with his management colleagues.
The big rumour is that Vasseur, the team principal, and […]
20/09/2015 Renault hints Grosjean leaving Enstone team Sep.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean's switch to Haas for 2016 was all but confirmed on Sunday. It is well known that Lotus, Grosjean's current team, is in detailed talks with Renault about a […]
29/10/2016 Lotus chief Lopez to buy football team Oct.29 (GMM) Former Lotus chief Gerard Lopez has received the backing of his F1 friends as he prepares to take his next step in the sporting world.
Still a minor shareholder of the works […]
22/12/2015 Renault to announce team details in February Dec.22 (GMM) Renault is not yet ready to announce all the details of its return to full works team status in formula one. But the deal has at least now been officially done, with the […]