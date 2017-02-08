F1 designer worried about 2017 rules shakeup

Feb.8 (GMM) A well-known F1 engineer is concerned the sport is setting off down the wrong path with its radical new rules for 2017.

On social media, Carlos Sainz posted a photo demonstrating that he has drastically bulked up muscle in preparation for the much faster cars set to race this year.

But Luca Furbatto – a former designer for McLaren, Toro Rosso and most recently Manor – is concerned that the 2017 rules might not actually be good for the show.

Firstly, he is worried that the top teams will pull away from the rest of the field.

“In particular,” he told Italian journalist Leo Turrini’s blog, “Mercedes and Red Bull always build a better chassis than rivals with more modest resources.”

And he thinks the new, bigger and wider Pirelli tyres, while increasing mechanical grip, will also favour the teams with the better aerodynamic resources.

“For the cars that generate higher downforce, their grip will be even higher, which will also affect the difference between teams even though everyone hoped that it would be the other way around,” he said.

As for the ‘power units’, Furbatto worries that the importance of the complex technology will continue to dominate in 2017 even though the emphasis appears to be shifting to aero.

“I don’t think we will see a change for the better,” said the Italian.

“Actually, I think it’s the opposite. A 2017 car will spend a higher percentage of the lap at full throttle, so the benefit for the teams with the most power will only increase.”

He said the extra power could also mean drivers have to conserve more fuel, while many commentators are concerned that faster cars and shorter braking zones could make overtaking harder.

“I don’t want to criticise the new regulations,” said Furbatto, “but I look at objective data and the results of calculations.

“As for entertainment, in my opinion this is not directly related to speed. At Mugello for example, a MotoGP is 25 seconds slower than a F1 car, but I cannot say that a MotoGP race is less spectacular.”

He said a better route for F1 might have been to follow the Le Mans direction, where designers have more freedom to design fundamentally different cars than their rivals.

So when predicting the likely pecking order in 2017, Furbatto said: “I expect victories to be disputed between Mercedes and Red Bull.

“Red Bull have always made an excellent chassis under the leadership of Adrian Newey, while the Mercedes car as a whole is very balanced with the best engine in the series.

“But I fully admit that we could see some surprises that could shake things up.”

As for Ferrari, Furbatto concluded: “I will refrain from making forecasts, but I do believe we will see some results from last year’s reshuffle in the leadership team.”

Related News

  • 28/06/2016 Kvyat breaks silence as Red Bull eyes future Jun.28 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has finally broken his long Twitter silence, having not uttered a word on his social media account since his calamitous home race at Sochi and demotion from Red […]
  • 17/02/2015 Ferrari reveals vision of F1 future Feb.17 (GMM) Just as the F1 Commission meets in Geneva, Ferrari has outlined its vision of the sport's future. Earlier in February, the powerful Strategy Group met to discuss plans to […]
  • 04/02/2015 Rival teams will stop ‘Manor’ revival – report Feb.4 (GMM) Marussia's 2015 comeback could be thwarted because the team does not have a new car ready to race. It emerged on Wednesday that the backmarker team, to be known now as Manor, […]
  • 02/02/2015 Force India may miss Melbourne opener – report Feb.2 (GMM) Rumours about the health of the Force India team are continuing to worsen. The Silverstone based squad has not fully explained its absence from the Jerez test this week. On […]
  • 19/01/2015 Mercedes announces Jerez launch for 2015 car Jan.19 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed reports it will reveal its title-defending 2015 car on the first day of official winter testing. We reported earlier in January that unlike McLaren […]
  • 01/06/2015 Manor signs up Bob Bell Jun.1 (GMM) Backmarker Manor on Monday said it has signed up highly-respected F1 manager and engineer Bob Bell. Ulsterman Bell resigned as Mercedes' technical director a year ago, […]
  • 08/04/2015 Lotus on pole for Renault buyout – report Apr.8 (GMM) Lotus has reportedly moved into pole position to be taken over by the French manufacturer Renault. Dissatisfied with its current status as mere supplier to Red Bull, the […]
  • 12/04/2016 Little ‘synergy’ with Red Bull now – Toro Rosso Apr.12 (GMM) Toro Rosso technical chief James Key says there is no longer much 'synergy' between the Faenza based team and the senior Red Bull outfit. In the past, although Haas has now […]
  • 16/06/2015 Four teams tweaked ‘flexi’ wing designs Jun.16 (GMM) Four teams made modifications to their front wing designs ahead of the recent Canadian grand prix. In the days after Monaco, we reported that the FIA was clamping down once […]
  • 15/05/2015 Audi foray discussed by Strategy Group May 15 (GMM) It is believed a potential F1 foray for the Volkswagen Group was discussed on Thursday during the high-profile Strategy Group meeting. Rumours the VW brand Audi could enter […]