Ferrari won’t win 2017 title – Prost

Feb.23 (GMM) Alain Prost does not think a Ferrari driver will win the world championship in 2017.
Despite high expectations, the fabled Italian team failed to win even a single race in 2016.
But now the technical regulations are changing radically, with former Ferrari driver Prost commenting: “When the rules and the cars change a lot, as they are now, Ferrari is almost always not at the top.
“That’s why I don’t think Ferrari and its drivers will have chances this year,” the Frenchman told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.
Prost, 61, is now a team advisor for the works Renault outfit, but he added: “I think the situation this year will be 50-50 between Mercedes and Red Bull.”
