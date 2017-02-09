Renault promising Spain GP engine boost – Marko

Feb.9 (GMM) Red Bull is confident engine supplier Renault will deliver in 2017 — particularly after the opening few races of the season.
After the first four ‘flyaway’ races in March and April, the sport moves on to Barcelona and Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko is promising a big boost in Spain.
“We are seeing encouraging signs that the gap to the leaders is gradually decreasing,” he told Germany’s motorsport-magazin.com.
“For the European part of the season we should be in good shape,” Marko added. “From the point of view of speed, our engine should be at Ferrari’s level unless they make a big jump, although we have not yet reached the level of Mercedes.
“However, the gap is no longer so great that we can talk about having no chance,” said the Austrian.
Renault powers its own works team as well as supplying Tag Heuer-branded customer engines to Red Bull. Red Bull’s second team Toro Rosso is also expected to rebrand its Renault engines in 2017.
10/09/2015 New engine deal ‘first step’ to Red Bull future Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull is now all but admitting that its next engine partner will be Ferrari. The energy drink stable, also comprising the Faenza based team Toro Rosso, has reportedly […]
24/05/2015 Red Bull ‘not leaving F1’ – Horner May 24 (GMM) For now, the tension between Red Bull and Renault remains. The explosive criticism of earlier in 2015 has now subsided, but it was Red Bull wanting to take all the credit on […]
23/08/2015 Toro Rosso set to keep Verstappen and Sainz Aug.23 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks set to keep an unchanged driver lineup into 2016. The Red Bull-owned team has been openly happy with its latest pair of rookies, including the 17-year-old […]
23/05/2015 Renault, Red Bull exit still ‘possible’ – Prost May 23 (GMM) Speculation about Renault's future in formula one continues to swirl around the paddock. Earlier in 2015, at the height of partner Red Bull's criticism and its performance […]
09/05/2015 Marko urges F1 to act at meeting next week May 9 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has launched a new stinging attack on the current F1 regulations, urging the sport to act during a crunch meeting next week. Lead Red Bull driver Daniel […]
21/04/2016 Marko hints at Red Bull seat for Verstappen Apr.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has dropped the biggest hint yet that Max Verstappen will be promoted to Red Bull Racing for 2017. It has been reported that unless the energy drink stable […]
23/06/2016 Red Bull could sell Sainz deal to Renault – report Jun.23 (GMM) There could be more than meets the eye to the re-signing by Red Bull of Carlos Sainz for 2017.
Reports in recent days, backed by comments by Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost and […]
15/12/2015 Toro Rosso could beat Red Bull in 2016 – Marko Dec.15 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted Red Bull could be outpaced by the energy drink team's secondary team in 2016. Carlos Sainz said recently he thinks it is possible Toro Rosso's […]