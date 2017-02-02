Vettel’s Ferrari switch a mistake – Berger

Feb.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel’s 2015 switch from Red Bull to Ferrari was a mistake.
That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, referring to the fact that the quadruple world champion’s switch to the famous Italian marque was compared at the time to his mentor Michael Schumacher’s move of two decades ago.
“But Michael had Benetton people in his luggage,” Berger, who had two separate stints driving for Ferrari in the 80s and 90s, told the Swiss publication Motorsport Aktuell.
“Sebastian should have made the move to Ferrari only as Michael did, by taking key figures from Red Bull with him,” the 57-year-old F1 veteran added.
A big rumour is that if Ferrari does not considerably improve in 2017, Vettel might be tempted to switch to Mercedes once his current contract is up.
And Berger said: “I do not see that there will be much change in Ferrari for 2017. So in that case Vettel would have to make a decision.”
Berger also commented on the departure from the day to day running of the sport of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
“The bottom line is that he is the father of our business, and there’s a certain sadness when you see an era end,” said the Austrian.
Instead of giving him a largely symbolic or honorary role as chairman emeritus, Berger said Liberty Media should have considered keeping Ecclestone on board.
“It would have been an opportunity for the new owners to try to bundle their plans with Bernie’s experience,” he said.
28/11/2016 Ferrari lacking quality bosses – Berger Nov.28 (GMM) The problem at Ferrari is a lack of good quality chiefs.
That is the view of Gerhard Berger, who said that compared to more competitive top teams Mercedes and Red Bull, […]
29/01/2016 Alonso no longer best F1 driver – Berger Jan.29 (GMM) A single season has transformed the images of two of F1's best drivers, according to legend Gerhard Berger. As he switched from Ferrari to McLaren-Honda, Spaniard Fernando […]
01/11/2016 Brawn signs deal to replace Ecclestone – report Nov.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn has already signed a contract to become F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's successor.
That is the claim this week of Auto Bild Motorsport, in the wake of reports […]
05/01/2017 Ecclestone defends Vettel amid criticism Jan.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has jumped to the defence of Sebastian Vettel, amid criticism of the Ferrari driver's performance and frustration in 2016.
"It's not his fault that he's not […]
20/02/2015 Vettel plays down Schumacher comparison Feb.20 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied he is a "carbon-copy" of fellow German and F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Earlier this week, new Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene hailed the […]
21/02/2015 First Ferrari target is a podium – Vettel Feb.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he has arrived at Ferrari with the passion the most fabled name in formula one deserves. "Many things have changed" at the Maranello team, the former […]
12/06/2016 Former Ferrari greats question team resurgence Jun.12 (GMM) Two former Ferrari drivers are not sure when the great Maranello team will rise to the very top of formula one once again.
Gerhard Berger raced for the Italian marque in the […]
10/04/2015 Vettel doubted Ferrari seat offer – Arrivabene Apr.10 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has admitted Sebastian Vettel was not sure last year if Ferrari's offer of a race seat was genuine. Ultimately, the former quadruple world champion's […]