Jos Verstappen could help another young driver

Mar.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s father is not ruling out trying to help another youngster make his big mark on formula one.
The former F1 driver masterminded his teenage son’s meteoric rise to prominence, but now admits to missing young Max.
“There are times when I am at home and Max is in Monaco and I’ve thought ‘Damn, it’s really nice what has happened to him’, but for years – day and night – we did everything together.
“And then he left suddenly,” Jos Verstappen told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “It’s a natural process, I know that, but when we entered motor sport together, I didn’t think it would go so fast,” he added.
“I miss him. It’s that simple.”
However, Jos admits it is also “nice” to have more time for himself, but is also not ruling out returning to the fray with another promising young talent.
“I do think about it,” said the Dutchman. “I’ve even talked about it with Helmut Marko, who knows that I have a lot of contacts in the lower racing classes.”
17/06/2016 Verstappen’s father Jos not in Azerbaijan Jun.17 (GMM) For the first time in his 27-race formula one race career, Max Verstappen will be without his famous father Jos this weekend in Baku.
De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, […]
23/06/2015 Verstappen had meeting with Ecclestone – report Jun.23 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is determined to introduce changes in formula one. The unlikely source of that information is Max Verstappen, the youngest driver in F1 history. The Dutch […]
23/02/2017 Verstappen ready for F1 title – Marko Feb.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Max Verstappen is ready to battle for the F1 title.
This week, 19-year-old Max's father Jos said he thinks the young Dutchman needs another year […]
07/06/2016 Verstappen takes lesson and new engine to Canada Jun.7 (GMM) With a new engine in his car and a lesson in his pocket, Max Verstappen says he is ready for Montreal.
After winning in Barcelona, the 18-year-old came crashing back to earth […]
07/07/2015 Marko hits back at Verstappen rumours Jul.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at speculation Red Bull could lose Max Verstappen to a key rival after just a single season in F1. Amid his meteoric debut this year at the […]
05/07/2016 No celebrations after Max’s podium – father Jul.5 (GMM) Max Verstappen's father says there were no celebration parties after the 18-year-old finished second in Austria.
That is despite the fact that the young Dutchman's mentor, Dr […]
23/10/2015 Red Bull, Renault ‘talking again’ – Jos Verstappen Oct.23 (GMM) Renault and Red Bull are at least "talking again". That is the news of Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver who now travels the globe with his son Max. Max, newly 18, drives […]
18/05/2016 Gasly hopes for Toro Rosso seat in 2017 May 18 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says the success of the Max Verstappen story is a boost to all up-and-coming young drivers.
However, not everyone agrees with that.
"Max is a bad example for […]