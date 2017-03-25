McLaren can win without Honda – Coulthard

Mar.24 (GMM) Former McLaren driver David Coulthard has hinted the great British team must contemplate dumping Honda.
There are claims that despite the millions in sponsorship brought by Honda, not to mention the free engine supply and manufacturer support, McLaren is nonetheless considering reverting to a customer engine deal with Mercedes.
Coulthard, who drove for McLaren for almost a decade, traced McLaren’s current three-year predicament back to the philosophy adopted by the now ousted team supremo Ron Dennis.
“This situation is a result of the mantra expressed by Ron Dennis that to win a championship, you have to be aligned with a manufacturer,” Coulthard told the Telegraph.
“Well, Red Bull have shown most recently that this need not be the case. They won four world titles as a customer. What you do need is a manufacturer that gives you winning engine potential,” he added.
McLaren’s current deliberations may also be related to its desire to hang onto Fernando Alonso.
The Spaniard’s contract is up and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert told the Times that the current situation “might be the breaking point for Fernando”.
Asked by Spain’s El Confidencial newspaper if McLaren switching to Mercedes might influence his decision to stay in 2018, Alonso answered in Melbourne: “I don’t know.”
26/09/2015 McLaren plays down Dennis’ Suzuka absence Sep.26 (GMM) McLaren insists there is nothing controversial about Ron Dennis' absence from Suzuka so far this weekend. Amid reports of 'crisis talks' having been held at Honda's Sakura […]
27/07/2015 Button future ‘not priority now’ – Boullier Jul.27 (GMM) Jenson Button looks set to be retained by McLaren-Honda in 2016. Recently, when team supremo Ron Dennis was asked about the 2009 world champion's future, he answered: […]
29/07/2016 Palmer happy to wait for Renault decision Jul.29 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer thinks he is still in the running to prolong his F1 career beyond a single season.
Already amid speculation he could lose his seat, the rookie Briton was en […]
14/04/2016 Herbert says Alonso incident upset wife Apr.14 (GMM) Johnny Herbert says he stands by his recent criticism of Fernando Alonso, even after the Spaniard's angry reaction. Having written in a column that Alonso should use the […]
16/04/2016 McLaren wants to keep Alonso beyond 2017 Apr.16 (GMM) McLaren-Honda has opened the door for Fernando Alonso to renew his contract beyond the end of next year. "If he continues working and driving in the same way for us, we […]
17/04/2016 F1 ‘respect’ better than more titles – Alonso Apr.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says feeling the "respect" of the paddock is more important to him than adding a third championship to his tally. The Spaniard reacted angrily two weeks ago […]
20/09/2015 Wild rumours link Alonso to Red Bull-Ferrari Sep.20 (GMM) Wild speculation is being whispered in the Singapore paddock about Fernando Alonso's future. McLaren supremo Ron Dennis has insisted the Spaniard is on a fixed contract for […]
04/04/2016 Alonso says Button criticism ‘not fair’ Apr.4 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is "99 per cent" sure he will be back at the cockpit of his McLaren in China. Sidelined with chest injuries in Bahrain, the Spaniard angrily rejected […]
07/05/2016 McLaren denies Dennis to challenge new FIA rule May 7 (GMM) McLaren has played down reports team supremo Ron Dennis is furious about a new engine rule in formula one.
We reported this week that Dennis vowed to sue the FIA if it […]
05/05/2016 Dennis disputes new engine supply rule – report May 5 (GMM) Ron Dennis has reportedly warned that he will not accept a new FIA regulation regarding the supply of engines to customer teams. In reaction to the Red Bull saga of late […]