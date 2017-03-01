Mercedes denies mixing oil with fuel for F1 boost

24/02/2017 Wolff ‘not worried’ amid suspension row Feb.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff insists he is "not worried" Mercedes' controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.
A dispute is raging between Mercedes and Red Bull, who […]
13/10/2016 BP eyes $30m F1 sponsorship return – report Oct.13 (GMM) British oil multinational BP is looking to re-enter formula one as a sponsor.
That is the claim of Germany's authoritative Auto Motor und Sport, referring to the […]
17/11/2016 Giovinazzi to turn down Mercedes offer Nov.17 (GMM) GP2 championship favourite Antonio Giovinazzi looks set to turn down an offer from Mercedes.
The 22-year-old Italian has been linked with an impending move into F1 for 2017, […]
01/09/2016 Teams could reject new Pirelli tyre – report Sep.1 (GMM) Pirelli's plans to introduce a new construction for its tyres in 2016 could be rejected by the teams.
The new construction, tested with the 'soft' compound in practice […]
18/12/2015 Wolff ready for ‘even bigger’ driver fight Dec.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff insists he does not want to end the controversial rivalry between warring Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. That is despite the fact that he was […]
13/02/2016 Wolff admits Manor could be ‘B’ Mercedes team Feb.13 (GMM) Mercedes is not ruling out making Manor its de-facto 'B' team. Team boss Toto Wolff admits he has some concerns about the new close relationship forged between title rival […]
01/03/2017 Wolff, Horner say Melbourne protest possible Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull say the risk rival teams could lodge a protest in Melbourne still exists.
It comes despite the FIA issuing a new clarification about allegedly illegal […]
30/01/2015 Ecclestone doubts Germany to host 2015 race Jan.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone estimates Germany's chances of staying on the 2015 calendar at "less than 50 per cent". The Nurburgring was due to return to the schedule in 2015, but […]
21/11/2016 Ecclestone clarifies Singapore comments Nov.21 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone on Monday said he is working to keep F1 in Singapore.
Earlier, the F1 supremo had been quoted by a German magazine as revealing that because the city-state […]