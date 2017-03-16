No tension between Hamilton-Bottas yet – Lauda

05/07/2016 Hamilton trashed room in Baku – Lauda Jul.5 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton destroyed a hospitality room after crashing in Baku qualifying.
F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda made the revelation on Austrian […]
06/07/2016 Lauda hits reverse over Hamilton comments Jul.6 (GMM) Niki Lauda has hit reverse on his comments about world champion Lewis Hamilton.
On Tuesday, footage of the Mercedes team chairman speaking on Austrian broadcaster Servus TV […]
02/10/2016 Wolff, Lauda could stay together beyond 2017 Oct.2 (GMM) Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have indicated they aim to keep their working relationship together at Mercedes.
Boss Wolff has been linked with Bernie Ecclestone's job, while F1 […]
20/02/2017 Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message Feb.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has no problem if Mercedes' F1 drivers are 'attack dogs'.
The comments come as tension threatens to break out even before a wheel has turned in 2017 […]
09/07/2016 Hamilton prompted Lauda comments U-turn Jul.9 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted he prompted Niki Lauda's bizarre comments U-turn.
Last week, F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Lauda told Austrian Servus TV […]
08/03/2017 Too early to comment on Hamilton – Bottas Mar.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted there is currently no heat in the rivalry with his new Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
In the past few years, the relationship between Hamilton […]
18/05/2015 Mercedes expecting two-horse race in 2015 May 18 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he always knew 2015 would be a tougher challenge for Mercedes. The German outfit utterly dominated last year, but so far in 2015 Ferrari has put up a fight. […]
16/02/2017 Bottas says Hamilton ‘welcomed me to team’ Feb.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team.
As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son […]