Carey hits back at Ecclestone race fee comments

16/02/2017 Sydney eyeing F1 after Liberty Media buyout Feb.16 (GMM) Rival city Sydney could use F1's Liberty Media buyout to launch a bid to poach the Australian grand prix.
That is the claim of Andrew Westacott, boss of the Melbourne race […]
20/01/2017 Liberty urges teams to buy into F1 Jan.20 (GMM) New F1 owner Liberty Media has urged the teams to buy into the sport.
Earlier this week, we reported that because the share offer would not include actual voting rights on […]
08/04/2017 Ecclestone could attend next two races Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.
The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond […]
08/02/2017 Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has […]
11/04/2017 Shanghai happier with post-Ecclestone era Apr.11 (GMM) With Liberty Media now in charge of F1, organisers of the Chinese grand prix say hopes are high the Shanghai race will stay on the calendar.
Actually, China's latest […]
20/03/2017 Ecclestone not done with F1 Mar.20 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one.
That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport's chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" […]
03/03/2017 Liberty picks location for new F1 HQ Mar.3 (GMM) Liberty Media has selected the location of F1's new official headquarters.
When the buyout deal was completed, new CEO Chase Carey announced that ousted Bernie Ecclestone's […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
