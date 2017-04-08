Ecclestone could attend next two races

25/01/2017 Ecclestone offices ‘too small’ for F1 Jan.25 (GMM) F1 will relocate from Bernie Ecclestone's current offices in London, new CEO Chase Carey has announced.
Speaking to the media as he swept into power, replacing long-time F1 […]
02/11/2016 Official doubts Ecclestone to be ousted Nov.2 (GMM) A key F1 official has played down reports that Bernie Ecclestone looks set to be sidelined.
It emerged this week that former Ferrari and Mercedes chief Ross Brawn could soon […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
15/03/2017 Teams meet with F1 owner Liberty in London Mar.15 (GMM) The big names in F1 have this week headed from a farewell party for Bernie Ecclestone to a meeting with the sport's new owners.
Last week, the ousted F1 supremo's friend […]
20/03/2017 Ecclestone not done with F1 Mar.20 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is not yet done with formula one.
That is despite the fact that he was ousted as the sport's chief executive by Liberty Media, and insists he has "no idea" […]
08/02/2017 Ousting Ecclestone a mistake – Mosley Feb.8 (GMM) Max Mosley thinks F1's new owners have made a mistake by dumping Bernie Ecclestone.
Although given the honorary title 'chairman emeritus', 86-year-old Briton Ecclestone has […]
24/03/2017 Brawn defends diluting F1 ‘exclusivity’ Mar.24 (GMM) Ross Brawn thinks F1 can afford to dilute some of its "exclusivity" in order to bring the fans closer to the action.
A debate is now raging about new owner Liberty Media's […]
25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]
21/03/2017 Ousted Ecclestone ‘couldn’t change’ – Carey Mar.21 (GMM) New F1 chief Chase Carey says he is still in contact with his ousted predecessor Bernie Ecclestone.
But his comments are at odds with the news from 86-year-old Ecclestone […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]