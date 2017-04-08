Ecclestone could attend next two races

Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.

The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond by Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

But we have already reported that Ecclestone will be back in the paddock in Bahrain next weekend.

And the Briton could also be in Russia, the next race on the calendar after that.

“Bernie Ecclestone will always remain a friend of Krasnodar,” Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev told the Russian news agency Tass, revealing his invitation to the sport’s long-time chief.

The governor also revealed that despite having a new race deal at Sochi through 2025, he has “something to discuss” with Ecclestone’s successor Carey.



