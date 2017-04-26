Kvyat admits ‘not friends’ with Sainz

31/07/2016 Kvyat admits form makes F1 future bleak Jul.31 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted he has no future in F1 if he cannot end a major performance slump.
After a bad outing in Hungary, the young Russian's woes got worse at Hockenheim […]
10/06/2016 Kvyat denies need for psychologist Jun.10 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has played down suggestions he might benefit from employing a psychologist.
Amid his own career turmoil a few years ago, Romain Grosjean turned to a sports […]
22/06/2016 Tost hopes to keep Toro Rosso drivers for 2017 Jun.22 (GMM) Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost said he would be happy if the Faenza team lined up with the same drivers in 2017.
It looks almost certain that team owner Red Bull will trigger […]
06/05/2016 Kvyat can still revive F1 career – Salo May 6 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat still has his supporters in formula one, despite being demoted by Red Bull after just four races in 2016.
Igor Ermilin, the presidential advisor to the Russian […]
12/01/2017 ‘Mentor’ Alonso helped me thrive in F1 – Sainz Jan.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one.
Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max […]
21/06/2016 Kvyat to make ‘own decisions’ on F1 future Jun.21 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's future in F1 is not as secure as that of his current Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz.
It is believed Sainz is on the cusp of having a one-year contract […]
15/03/2017 Kvyat unclear over next F1 career move Mar.15 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is looking into his F1 career with confidence, after hitting a severe roadblock in 2016.
The young Russian began 2016 as a driver for Red Bull's main F1 team, […]
08/07/2016 Marko hints Kvyat to keep Toro Rosso seat Jul.8 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's chances of keeping his seat at Toro Rosso next year appear to be growing.
Earlier, the disappointed Russian and his Red Bull paymasters looked destined to […]