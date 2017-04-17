Massa warns Verstappen over Brazil comments

03/04/2016 Jury out over Williams’ new nose – Massa Apr.3 (GMM) The jury is out over Williams' highly-anticipated new ultra-short new nose and front wing assembly. After a long delay in getting the piece through the FIA's mandatory crash […]
07/03/2017 Massa defends teenage Stroll after crashes Mar.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has jumped to the defence of his new young F1 teammate, teenager Lance Stroll.
Canadian Stroll, 18, made not one but three significant mistakes in Barcelona last […]
17/04/2016 Nasr to get new chassis in Russia – report Apr.17 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is hoping his bad start to the 2016 season finally ends in Russia. In Australia, Bahrain and now China, the Brazilian has suggested that amid Sauber's obvious […]
30/03/2017 Massa tips Stroll to improve in 2017 Mar.30 (GMM) Felipe Massa has tipped his rookie teammate Lance Stroll to bounce back after a tough start to the teenager's F1 career.
Having secured his Williams debut amid suggestions […]
03/07/2015 Massa confident of keeping Williams seat Jul.3 (GMM) Felipe Massa is confident he will keep his seat at Williams in 2016. "Why not?" the diminutive Brazilian smiled at Silverstone. Brazil's Globo quoted team technical boss Pat […]
01/07/2016 Massa says he will decide F1 future Jul.1 (GMM) Felipe Massa insists he is in control of his next move in F1, as his current Williams contract runs out.
Rivals Jenson Button and Daniil Kvyat are among drivers linked with […]
06/06/2016 Nasr not denying Sauber exit reports Jun.6 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is not denying reports he is on the search for an alternate team for the 2017 season.
Frustrated with stalled car development and worrying financial problems, the […]
26/05/2015 Rookie Nasr joins criticism of Verstappen May 26 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has joined the chorus of criticism of F1 teenager Max Verstappen. Since controversially debuting as a 17-year-old this year, Verstappen has on one hand been […]
01/04/2016 Massa still waiting for new Williams nose Apr.1 (GMM) The Williams team is still waiting for its highly-anticipated new ultra-short nose to touch down in the Bahrain paddock. But even when it does arrive from Britain, it will […]