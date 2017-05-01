Alonso leaving exit open for 2018

03/08/2016 Lauda to help Rosberg bounce back Aug.3 (GMM) Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have got off to very different starts to their F1 summer break.
A happy and relaxed world championship leader Hamilton […]
14/04/2017 2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities Apr.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017.
The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but […]
06/05/2015 McLaren hits back at ‘critics’ in a hurry May 6 (GMM) McLaren has reacted "angrily" to claims it has failed to live up to the hype of its works Honda partnership. Ahead of the fifth race of 2015 in Spain, Britain's Times […]
04/05/2015 Honda not giving up on podium in 2015 May 4 (GMM) Honda is not yet abandoning the idea of powering McLaren to the podium in 2015. Amid all the hype about the reunion of the ultra-successful names in formula one, […]
25/04/2017 Track test for Button ‘not useful’ – Boullier Apr.25 (GMM) McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco.
That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the […]
23/02/2015 Honda’s horror F1 return continues on Monday Feb.23 (GMM) Six years after pulling out of the sport, Honda is once again making headlines in formula one for all the wrong reasons. In the midst of an horror run of technical trouble […]
13/04/2017 Button not only option to replace Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Jenson Button appears in pole position to step in and contest next month's Monaco grand prix for McLaren.
It comes after the British team and Fernando Alonso shocked the […]
21/05/2015 Hinchliffe injuries unlikely in F1 – report May 21 (GMM) A horror crash like the one suffered by Indycar star James Hinchcliffe is unlikely in formula one. That is the claim of FIA technical delegate Joe Bauer. On Monday, […]
13/04/2017 Indy 500 ‘not step away from F1’ – Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists his decision to skip next month's prestigious Monaco grand prix does not indicate his commitment to F1 is flagging.
"No, it (Indy) is a single race," […]
21/03/2015 Alonso will race in Malaysia – manager Mar.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso's manager says the McLaren-Honda driver will be back in action in Malaysia next weekend. "Fernando will be in Malaysia," Luis Garcia-Abad announced to the […]