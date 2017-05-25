Toro Rosso drivers want Renault ‘progress’

May 25 (GMM) Renault powered drivers are calling on the French marque to improve its 2017 engine.

Some tension is creeping back into the Red Bull-Renault partnership, with Renault taking issue with some recent comments made by its premier customer.

But also Renault-powered in 2017 are the Toro Rosso drivers, whose Daniil Kvyat said of the power unit: “I want more progress.

“I want to say that at its core it is a good engine, but hopefully now Renault will focus on improving the efficiency, because we really need it.”

Kvyat’s teammate Carlos Sainz says Renault is not guaranteeing when those updates will arrive.

“They say it might be Baku or Austria, but I don’t know when. It’s definitely out of our control, so I try not to think about it,” said the Spaniard.

Sainz said the cause of the issue was that Renault had to stop improving performance in order to fix reliability problems.

Related News

  • 07/03/2017 Toro Rosso still open to engine name change Mar.7 (GMM) Toro Rosso is still open to the idea of changing the official name of its engine before the start of the 2017 season. After the acrimonious semi-works relationship between […]
  • 29/06/2015 Renault not ruling out quitting F1 Jun.29 (GMM) Renault has still not ruled out quitting formula one altogether. On a visit to the Formula E race in London at the weekend, the French carmaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn said the […]
  • 19/02/2016 Verstappen cautious amid Toro Rosso talk Feb.19 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not getting carried away with talk Toro Rosso could beat the premier Red Bull team in 2016. With the junior Faenza squad switching to Ferrari power but Red […]
  • 15/12/2015 Toro Rosso could beat Red Bull in 2016 – Marko Dec.15 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted Red Bull could be outpaced by the energy drink team's secondary team in 2016. Carlos Sainz said recently he thinks it is possible Toro Rosso's […]
  • 08/06/2015 Change rules or say ‘goodbye’ to Renault – Horner Jun.8 (GMM) Renault will probably quit formula one if the 'engine freeze' rules are not changed. That is the claim of Christian Horner, boss of the French carmaker's premier customer Red […]
  • 18/08/2015 Nasr says Ferrari upgrade includes ‘more power’ Aug.18 (GMM) Sauber will finally get its hands on Ferrari's updated engine this weekend in Belgium. Already improved going into the 2015 season, Ferrari has continued to make progress […]
  • 06/10/2016 Kvyat to secure new two-year Red Bull deal – reports Oct.6 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat looks to have secured his future in formula one. That is despite the fact the young Russian has been through the mill in 2016, after losing his place with the […]
  • 11/01/2016 Ferrari boost worth one second per lap – Verstappen Jan.11 (GMM) Max Verstappen has marked the end of his New Year holiday by predicting a big power boost for Toro Rosso this year. "I'm back in Monaco to train," the 18-year-old told his […]
  • 26/07/2015 Red Bull ‘must take control of future’ – Horner Jul.26 (GMM) Red Bull needs to take back control of its destiny in formula one, according to team boss Christian Horner. The once-dominant outfit has struggled in the new 'power unit' […]
  • 27/09/2016 Tost plays down Sainz to Renault rumours Sep.27 (GMM) Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost does not believe the Faenza based team will lose Carlos Sainz. Spaniard Sainz has already denied persistent rumours that he could be the subject […]