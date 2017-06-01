Stroll not crumbling under ‘pressure’ – father

19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.
Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
18/10/2016 Father admits Stroll to make 2017 debut Oct.18 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has confirmed growing reports the Canadian driver will definitely be on the F1 grid in 2017.
Reports have suggested Williams is only delaying the […]
15/05/2017 Monaco to be Stroll’s toughest test – Massa May 15 (GMM) Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming.
18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this […]
12/09/2016 Stroll ‘absolutely’ ready for F1 debut Sep.12 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is ready to drive a formula one car.
Still just 17, the Canadian is now the favourite to replace Felipe Massa at Williams for 2017.
Stroll's father is […]
08/03/2017 Teenager Stroll hits back at criticism Mar.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll insists he is "ready" for formula one.
However, the pressure is already piling on the 18-year-old rookie's young shoulders, following three mistakes including a […]
26/07/2016 Montreal mayor plays down F1 race fears Jul.26 (GMM) Montreal's mayor has played down reports the 2017 Canadian grand prix is in serious doubt.
Le Journal de Montreal newspaper reports that some fans have been unable to secure […]
05/09/2016 Williams to replace Massa with Stroll – sources Sep.5 (GMM) Williams looks set to replace the retiring Felipe Massa with Canadian rookie Lance Stroll for 2017.
Earlier, Jenson Button was a leading candidate to replace Massa next year, […]
21/09/2016 Stroll signs Williams deal for 2017 – report Sep.21 (GMM) Lance Stroll has signed a contract to make his F1 debut for Williams in 2017.
That is the clear claim of the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat, adding that the probability […]
09/06/2016 Stroll says Bottas and Massa’s contracts expiring Jun.9 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted to eyeing a potential vacancy at the Williams team for 2017.
The 17-year-old, whose father is the Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is […]