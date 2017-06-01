Stroll not crumbling under ‘pressure’ – father

Jun.1 (GMM) Lance Stroll’s father has denied that his son is crumbling under the “pressure” of expectations in F1.

Still just 18, Canadian Stroll has struggled at Williams so far in 2017, with many questioning his ability amid the image of being the ‘pay driver’ son of a billionaire.

That billionaire is the fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, who said: “I do not put pressure on Lance.

“The pressure he has is that which he puts on himself,” he told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

“I am only his father. There are professionals everywhere who are paid to handle it, and a team that is very satisfied with his behaviour and his progress.”

Lawrence also said his son’s situation is not helped by the “jealousy” of others.

“For sure there is jealousy,” Stroll senior said. “But I want to stress that Lance earned his place in formula one.

“He won everywhere he went and the (license) points that he needed, he went and got them.

“This is probably the toughest year for a youngster to start in F1, with even the teams not always understanding exactly what is going on.

“So you cannot ask an 18-year-old to do it alone,” Lawrence insisted.

As for the ‘pay driver’ label, Lance Stroll’s father said: “There is not a driver here who has not been supported by millions.

“Take Sergio Perez. How do you think it happened for him?”

Another rookie in F1 is Stoffel Vandoorne, but Stroll snr said any comparison between the Belgian and the Williams driver is not fair.

“There are two points,” he said. “The first is that Vandoorne is 24 or 25, not 18 like Lance.

“And the second is that the gap between Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso is larger than the gap between Lance and Felipe Massa.”

Related News

  • 19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year. Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
  • 18/10/2016 Father admits Stroll to make 2017 debut Oct.18 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has confirmed growing reports the Canadian driver will definitely be on the F1 grid in 2017. Reports have suggested Williams is only delaying the […]
  • 15/05/2017 Monaco to be Stroll’s toughest test – Massa May 15 (GMM) Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming. 18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this […]
  • 12/09/2016 Stroll ‘absolutely’ ready for F1 debut Sep.12 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is ready to drive a formula one car. Still just 17, the Canadian is now the favourite to replace Felipe Massa at Williams for 2017. Stroll's father is […]
  • 08/03/2017 Teenager Stroll hits back at criticism Mar.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll insists he is "ready" for formula one. However, the pressure is already piling on the 18-year-old rookie's young shoulders, following three mistakes including a […]
  • 26/07/2016 Montreal mayor plays down F1 race fears Jul.26 (GMM) Montreal's mayor has played down reports the 2017 Canadian grand prix is in serious doubt. Le Journal de Montreal newspaper reports that some fans have been unable to secure […]
  • 05/09/2016 Williams to replace Massa with Stroll – sources Sep.5 (GMM) Williams looks set to replace the retiring Felipe Massa with Canadian rookie Lance Stroll for 2017. Earlier, Jenson Button was a leading candidate to replace Massa next year, […]
  • 21/09/2016 Stroll signs Williams deal for 2017 – report Sep.21 (GMM) Lance Stroll has signed a contract to make his F1 debut for Williams in 2017. That is the clear claim of the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat, adding that the probability […]
  • 09/06/2016 Stroll says Bottas and Massa’s contracts expiring Jun.9 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted to eyeing a potential vacancy at the Williams team for 2017. The 17-year-old, whose father is the Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, is […]
  • 20/11/2015 Smedley to Haas, Baldisserri to Williams – rumours Nov.20 (GMM) Rob Smedley has been linked with a move to the Haas team for 2016. That is the claim of the Italian magazine Autosprint, referring to the 41-year-old British engineer who […]