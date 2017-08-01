F1 exit likely for Wehrlein – report

29/07/2017 Sauber not ruling out Ferrari-linked driver Jul.29 (GMM) Sauber is not ready to think about its 2018 driver lineup.
That is the view of the Swiss team's brand new boss Frederic Vasseur, as he attends his first grand prix in Sauber […]
09/09/2015 Wehrlein not denying Manor rumour Sep.9 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has not denied speculation he is in the running for a Manor seat in 2016. Currently with Mercedes in the German touring car championship DTM, the highly-rated […]
07/03/2017 Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return Mar.7 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week.
Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the […]
25/02/2015 Wehrlein says Mercedes in super licence talks Feb.25 (GMM) Rising star Pascal Wehrlein is hoping talks with the FIA clear the path for his potential formula one debut in 2016. The 20-year-old German is now one of the hottest new […]
07/04/2017 Wehrlein fitness criticism ‘unfair’ – Kaltenborn Apr.7 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has hit back at rumours there is definitely more to the story regarding Pascal Wehrlein's supposed lack of fitness.
The young German missed Australia, is […]
23/06/2017 Kaltenborn exit ‘a shame’ – Wehrlein Jun.23 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein in Baku said it is "a shame" boss Monisha Kaltenborn was ousted from the Sauber team.
Sauber's new owner has rejected rumours F1's first female team boss […]
19/01/2015 Wehrlein eyes job with Mercedes-linked F1 team Jan.19 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is a name on the fast-track to formula one. Driving for Mercedes' premier team in DTM, the 20-year-old last year became the youngest winner in the German […]
15/02/2016 Combining F1 with DTM to be ‘hard’ – Ocon Feb.15 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has moved into pole position for a future in formula one. As reigning GP3 champion, the highly rated French teenager will be loaned by Mercedes to be third […]
16/10/2015 Wehrlein to meet Wolff to discuss F1 future Oct.16 (GMM) Two important meetings that will determine Pascal Wehrlein's future in formula one are now looming. The first is this weekend at Hockenheim, where the young German will blow […]