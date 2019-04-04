Verstappen not desperate to be youngest champion

10/07/2017 Raikkonen must increase commitment – Marchionne Jul.10 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has issued a wake-up call to Kimi Raikkonen, whilst rejecting rumours Max Verstappen or Fernando Alonso are in the running to replace him. "We have not […]
30/05/2017 Horner forgives Verstappen for outburst May 30 (GMM) Christian Horner says Red Bull's relationship with Max Verstappen remains on track. That is despite the fact the Dutchman made a foul-mouthed radio riposte during the Monaco […]
25/05/2015 Boss Arrivabene gives Raikkonen ‘homework’ May 25 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene sent Kimi Raikkonen away from the Monaco grand prix with some "homework". Finn Raikkonen is already on notice to keep up his rate of improvement in 2015 […]
29/05/2017 Raikkonen now Ferrari ‘number 2’ – Hamilton May 29 (GMM) Despite making the podium, Kimi Raikkonen was far from happy after Sunday's Monaco GP. The pole sitter was leading the prestigious race until the round of pitstops, when his […]
29/08/2016 F1 world blasts Verstappen after Spa aggression Aug.29 (GMM) The F1 world rounded on Max Verstappen after Sunday's Belgian grand prix, insisting the Dutchman is driving too recklessly. "I am fine with good, hard racing but that was […]
03/09/2015 Vettel expecting no more boos from Tifosi Sep.3 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is expecting a very different Italian grand prix. On the podium in 2013, when he wore Red Bull colours as F1's dominant and reigning world champion, the […]
24/07/2017 Ferrari could keep Raikkonen – Schumacher Jul.24 (GMM) Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher can imagine Ferrari deciding to keep Kimi Raikkonen on board next year. While the Italian team is not ready to commit to the Finn for 2018, […]
19/04/2018 Verstappen says he does not need psychologist Apr.19 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is putting the Chinese grand prix firmly in the past. The Dutchman has been slammed in the media ever since running into championship leader Sebastian […]
24/05/2016 Father still involved in Verstappen’s career May 24 (GMM) Jos Verstappen has admitted that while he has taken a step back, he is still closely involved in his son's meteoric F1 career. It has been suggested that while Toro Rosso […]
04/05/2015 Catching Mercedes will take ‘a while’ – Vettel May 4 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted that Ferrari continues to trail F1 pacesetter Mercedes. At the wheel of his resurgent red car, the German won the Malaysian grand prix while […]