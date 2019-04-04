Verstappen not desperate to be youngest champion

Apr.4 (GMM) Max Verstappen says it will not be the end of the world if he fails to become F1’s youngest ever champion.

Red Bull has made it a goal for the 21-year-old Dutchman to beat Sebastian Vettel’s existing record. Vettel was 23 when he won his first of four titles in 2010.

However, it probably won’t happen in 2019, as Verstappen acknowledges that Red Bull needs to improve its current car.

“I know the situation, but I will not lose sleep if it doesn’t happen,” he told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

“It’s difficult anyway. If I do not succeed in these next two years, then I would just try again the next time,” Verstappen added.

Verstappen, who lives in Monaco, also told the Finnish newspaper that it is now difficult for him to return home to his native Holland.

“I think Kimi has the same trouble in Finland as I have in the Netherlands,” he said.

“I can’t walk anywhere without someone talking to me or taking pictures. It has become increasingly difficult.

“I enjoy being able to live in Monaco. It is quiet and peaceful and nobody bothers me. I can meet my family and we can go anywhere without being disturbed,” said Verstappen.



