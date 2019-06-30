Barcelona must try to keep Spain GP – minister

03/06/2019 Body wants support for new Spanish GP deal Jun.3 (GMM) The Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia (RACC) has joined the fight to help keep the Spanish GP in Barcelona. It appears that the annual race at the Circuit de Catalunya could […]
18/06/2019 Spa promoter wants to renegotiate F1 contract Jun.18 (GMM) Organisers of the Belgian grand prix at Spa Francorchamps say they want to renegotiate their contract with Formula 1. Last year, race promoter Spa Grand Prix signed a new […]
06/08/2018 No ‘blank cheque’ for Spain GP – minister Aug.6 (GMM) The Catalan government is not willing to pay just "any price" to keep the Spanish grand prix. Minister of enterprise Angels Chacon says Barcelona wants to keep the race […]
22/03/2019 Carey in Barcelona for Spanish GP contract talks Mar.22 (GMM) Negotiations to extend Barcelona's contract to host the Spanish grand prix have begun. Spanish media, including EFE news agency, say F1 chief executive Chase Carey met with […]
23/04/2018 Official denies Spanish GP in doubt Apr.23 (GMM) A Spanish official has played down rumours the future of the grand prix in Barcelona could be in doubt. Barcelona's current contract is set to expire next year, and there […]
11/05/2018 Spain GP talks to take place after race May 11 (GMM) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere says he hopes talks will lead to a new contract for the Spanish grand prix. In recent days, circuit officials and F1 chief […]
13/05/2019 Catalonia president steps in to save Spanish GP May 13 (GMM) Catalonia regional president Quim Torra has moved to boost Barcelona's dwindling chances of keeping the Spanish grand prix on the F1 calendar. It is widely believed that […]
22/06/2019 Hockenheim still ‘fighting’ for German GP Jun.22 (GMM) Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix. It is believed Hockenheim and Barcelona are the existing circuits most likely to be axed in order to make […]
18/06/2018 Spa, Liberty, sign new three-year deal Jun.18 (GMM) F1's popular Belgian grand prix is staying on the calendar. With Liberty Media pushing further into the US and elsewhere, there had been fears some races in Europe might be […]
22/05/2019 Barcelona rates 2020 contract chances at ’90pc’ May 22 (GMM) Circuit de Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere rates the chances of a Spanish GP next year at "90 per cent". That is despite the fact that Zandvoort, having inked a deal for a 2020 […]