26/06/2018 Mercedes ready to announce 2018 drivers Jun.26 (GMM) Mercedes now appears ready to announce its 2018 driver lineup. At Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton gave the strongest indication yet that his long-delayed new contract with […]
24/06/2019 Hamilton era can ‘annihilate’ F1 – report Jun.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton on Sunday said it is not his fault if this year's world championship is boring. At Paul Ricard, the Briton continued to utterly dominate in a season also […]
21/06/2019 Bottas has ‘no doubt’ he can beat Hamilton Jun.21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he has "no doubt" he can still challenge Lewis Hamilton for the 2019 title. Hamilton, who leads by 29 points, was absent in Paul Ricard on Thursday as […]
27/10/2018 Ocon looks set to sit out 2019 season Oct.27 (GMM) Esteban Ocon looks increasingly likely to sit out the 2019 season. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, said the Frenchman's chances of securing the second place at Williams for […]
08/07/2017 Wolff rules out Ocon for Mercedes in 2018 Jul.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has ruled out signing up Esteban Ocon to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2018. Currently, while happy with Bottas' performance at Mercedes this year after he replaced […]
09/06/2018 ‘No plan to buy Force India’ – Wolff Jun.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff has rejected rumours Mercedes might be shaping up to buy Force India. The rumour emerged not only after boss Vijay Mallya stepped down from the Force India board, […]
19/06/2019 Stewards set to rule on Vettel penalty ‘review’ Jun.19 (GMM) The FIA could rule within hours on Ferrari's request for a "review" of the time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada. The review is believed to now be in the […]
24/02/2017 Mercedes to keep ‘driver rules’ in 2017 Feb.24 (GMM) Mercedes will continue to have written 'rules of engagement' for the battle between its F1 drivers. In recent years, the acrimony between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg […]
18/04/2019 ‘No reason’ to sign Verstappen – Wolff Apr.18 (GMM) Max Verstappen insists he is happy at Red Bull-Honda. In recent days, rumours have been swirling that the Dutch driver is in talks with Mercedes' Toto Wolff. Verstappen, […]
03/01/2018 Hamilton cool on venue for French GP return Jan.3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks a better venue could have been selected for this year's return of the French grand prix. After a decade's absence, France is back on the F1 calendar […]