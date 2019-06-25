‘No hope’ for Hamilton’s rivals – press

27/06/2018 ‘Nervous’ Vettel still favourite – Fittipaldi Jun.27 (GMM) Emerson Fittipaldi thinks Ferrari is still in the box seat to win this year's world championship. Sebastian Vettel lost his narrow 1-point lead and dropped to 14 points […]
24/06/2017 ‘No obstacles’ to new Ferrari deal – Vettel Jun.24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has given a strong hint about his future in F1. Bild newspaper claims the German is poised to sign a new multi-year contract with Ferrari. And when the […]
03/07/2017 FIA should excuse ’emotional’ Vettel – Berger Jul.3 (GMM) Gerhard Berger says the FIA should forgive Sebastian Vettel for driving into Lewis Hamilton recently in Baku. On Monday, which is also the Ferrari driver's 30th birthday, the […]
28/03/2017 Hamilton keeping fit without trainer in 2017 Mar.28 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is looking forward to battling Sebastian Vettel for the world championship in 2017. Since 2014, with Mercedes basically alone at the front of the […]
21/04/2015 Arrivabene defends ‘human being’ Vettel Apr.21 (GMM) The case of Sebastian Vettel shows how quickly things can turn around in formula one. Before Bahrain, the German was the new darling of Ferrari, dubbed 'Per-vettal' by the […]
17/11/2015 Rosberg, Vettel ‘wake up’ for 2016 attack Nov.17 (GMM) F1 is looking ahead to a more competitive 2016 season starring Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, according to the Italian press. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton dominated this […]
09/06/2019 Wolff worried about new Mercedes engine Jun.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he is worried about the reliability of Mercedes' new engine. Dominant so far in 2019, Mercedes has waited until Montreal to introduce an updated power […]
17/10/2018 Pressure got to Vettel in 2018 – Rosberg Oct.17 (GMM) Only a "perfect" competitor can knock Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from their perch at the top of F1. That is the view of Nico Rosberg, the German who quit motor racing after […]
11/11/2017 Baku only major driver mistake – Vettel Nov.11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says his biggest mistake during his failed 2017 title bid was Baku. His rival Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship two weeks ago in Mexico, and […]
27/04/2018 Hamilton not worried about 2018 ‘crisis’ Apr.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not worried about his current performance slump. The reigning world champion hasn't won yet in 2018, causing Jacques Villeneuve to surmise that […]