Russell denies Kubica’s claims about car

16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
05/06/2019 Latifi targeting ‘Super Licence’ for 2020 Jun.5 (GMM) Nicholas Latifi has played down suggestions he is now on the cusp of a F1 race seat. The 23-year-old, whose father Michael co-owns McLaren, is the test driver at Williams […]
28/04/2019 Williams ends spare parts shortage Apr.28 (GMM) Williams appears to have solved its shortage of spare parts. Earlier, amid the team's awful start to the 2019 season, the performance problem was compounded by a shortage of […]
09/06/2019 Williams ‘impossible to drive’ – Kubica Jun.9 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted he is unhappy with his situation at Williams. Until now, the Pole has said that despite his and the team's struggle in 2019, he is enjoying his […]
26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
11/05/2019 Latifi could replace Kubica at Williams – report May 11 (GMM) The first rumours that Robert Kubica could be ousted by Williams have emerged. The Pole has struggled alongside George Russell on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
10/05/2019 Williams could stop designing gearbox May 10 (GMM) Claire Williams insists the struggling British team is not giving up on 2019. George Russell and Robert Kubica arrived in Barcelona with the media expecting Williams' woeful […]
24/04/2019 Russell expects Williams to stay slowest Apr.24 (GMM) Williams' race drivers seem resigned to a full season at the back of the grid. The once-great British team's slump is so severe that co-founder Sir Patrick Head has been […]
04/03/2019 Kubica ’20pc ready’ for F1 race return Mar.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is only 20 per cent ready for his return to F1 in 2019. Having failed to get its new car ready on time for Barcelona testing, the Williams team's rookie […]