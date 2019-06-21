Verstappen denies F1 easier than karting

20/03/2019 Overtaking ‘still very hard’ in 2019 – Verstappen Mar.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen has joined those who don't think the 2019 rule changes have made overtaking easier. Lewis Hamilton said in Melbourne that the wider and simpler front wings […]
05/06/2015 No medical check necessary for Verstappen Jun.5 (GMM) FIA doctors did not check Max Verstappen's fitness ahead of the Canadian grand prix. Earlier reports suggested that due to the severity of the teenager's Monaco shunt, he […]
12/06/2019 Honda to race second engine upgrade in France Jun.12 (GMM) Honda will take its second engine upgrade of the 2019 season to Paul Ricard next weekend. In April, just a few races into the long season, the Japanese manufacturer […]
26/03/2017 Drivers happy with ‘8G’ new-generation F1 cars Mar.26 (GMM) F1 drivers say the cars of 2017 are living up to expectations. Laptimes in qualifying were far from the predictions of 4-5 seconds per lap faster, but Max Verstappen said […]
13/06/2019 Karting now physically harder than F1 – Grosjean Jun.13 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says even go-karting is now more physically difficult than racing in Formula 1. In Canada last weekend, five time world champion Lewis Hamilton said F1 used […]
26/06/2018 Italy slams Vettel for ‘amateur error’ Jun.26 (GMM) The Italian press has lashed out at Sebastian Vettel for his "amateur error" in the French grand prix. The Ferrari driver had a one point lead heading into the Paul Ricard […]
17/11/2016 Verstappen ‘calm’ amid Senna comparisons Nov.17 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is determined to keep his feet planted amid comparisons with the great Ayrton Senna. Many believe the young Dutchman's performance in Brazil was the […]
07/02/2019 Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen Feb.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is in the "best situation" to have Max Verstappen as his 2019 teammate. This week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner declared that Verstappen is the […]
20/03/2019 Haas drivers slam new point for fastest lap rule Mar.20 (GMM) Haas' two F1 drivers have slammed the new 'point for fastest lap' rule in F1. But Ross Brawn, Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss, hailed the introduction of the scheme after […]
23/01/2015 Rookie duo admits Hamilton favourite in 2015 Jan.23 (GMM) When it comes to two crucial questions about F1, Toro Rosso's all-rookie lineup is unanimous. When asked to name the best current driver on the grid, Max Verstappen […]