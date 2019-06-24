Russell duel ‘not very exciting’ – Kubica

Jun.24 (GMM) Robert Kubica has played down the significance of his fight against teammate George Russell at Paul Ricard.
Until now, the Pole has been totally outclassed at Williams by his rookie teammate. There are rumours Kubica, 34, could be falling out with the team as he suggests Russell is getting superior equipment.
But at Paul Ricard, Kubica finally finished a race in front of Russell, following a wheel-to-wheel battle.
“The battle with George Russell? Not much happened,” Kubica told Eleven Sports.
“Fighting for not being last place is not very exciting. It was an ok race, as much as the equipment allowed,” he added.
16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
09/06/2019 Williams ‘impossible to drive’ – Kubica Jun.9 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted he is unhappy with his situation at Williams. Until now, the Pole has said that despite his and the team's struggle in 2019, he is enjoying his […]
15/04/2019 Williams ‘no longer a racing team’ – Villeneuve Apr.15 (GMM) Williams' problems can be traced back to the decision to float on the stock exchange. That is the view of Jacques Villeneuve, who in 1997 won the once-great team's last […]
31/05/2019 Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020 May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica's major sponsor is not yet willing to talk about 2020. There has been speculation that because the Pole is struggling alongside teammate George Russell this […]
01/04/2019 Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica Apr.1 (GMM) This week's test will be a key moment for Williams. That is the view of Robert Kubica, who is really struggling with the British team on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
13/05/2019 Russell shines in Kubica’s Williams chassis May 13 (GMM) George Russell has some very bad news for his Williams teammate. Prior to Barcelona, following steady complaints by Robert Kubica about differing equipment, the struggling […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
13/04/2019 Kubica ‘exchanged things’ with teammate Russell Apr.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is happier at the wheel of his Williams this weekend in China. In Australia and Bahrain, the Pole - having returned to F1 after an eight year injury break - […]
23/06/2019 Williams denies supplying better car to Russell Jun.23 (GMM) Claire Williams has denied the struggling British team is not giving Robert Kubica equal equipment in 2019. Kubica, dead last in almost every session this season, has hinted […]