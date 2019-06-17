Todt plays down Vettel penalty controversy

Jun.17 (GMM) Jean Todt has played down the controversy about the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada.
Vettel was livid after the Montreal race, and Ferrari is looking into presenting enough evidence for a “review” of the stewards decision.
Others insist that it was a perfect example of F1’s overregulation, and that the race stewards can often make highly questionable decisions.
But FIA president Todt told Bild newsppaer: “There are always debates about penalties.
“This is no different in Formula 1 than it is in other sports.”
Some have blasted the stewards for the questionable call, but Todt insisted: “We have the best stewards in the world. They do a great job.”
He also played down the need for rule changes.
“The drivers are always the first to insist that all the rules are complied with,” said the former Ferrari boss.
“If you start to loosen them, it can sometimes make it dangerous. We can see that in part in Formula E, where the drivers have much more freedom than in Formula 1.”
Todt declined to give his personal opinion about the Vettel penalty, declaring: “That is not my job.”
He was happier to speak about the October delay for the announcement of F1’s rules for 2021.
“It’s better to keep working together for three or four months and have a good result rather than ending the process a bit prematurely,” said 73-year-old. “We are talking about the next five years until 2026.
