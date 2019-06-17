F1 ‘not always boring’ – Alonso

24/05/2019 Alonso-McLaren relationship not broken – Brown May 24 (GMM) Zak Brown insists McLaren's relationship with Fernando Alonso is not broken. After almost winning the Indy 500 with the Andretti entry in 2017, Spaniard Alonso attempted to […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018. This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
12/05/2018 Alonso plays down F1 quit rumours May 12 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down rumours he might quit at the end of the year. The Spaniard said on Thursday that he is no longer desperate to win grands prix. He also said […]
10/06/2018 Alonso ‘will drive a McLaren’ in 2019 – Brown Jun.10 (GMM) Former F1 driver Sebastien Buemi thinks Fernando Alonso's next move could be to Formula E. Alonso passes the 300 grand prix mark in Canada this weekend, but next weekend he […]
05/02/2018 Ferrari-Liberty showdown ‘inevitable’ – Brown Feb.5 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks the showdown between Ferrari and Liberty Media was "inevitable". With Liberty reportedly proposing a fairer income distribution system among other things, […]
09/08/2017 McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore Aug.9 (GMM) McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year. In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled […]
31/01/2019 Alonso set for McLaren test in Barcelona Fernando Alonso could try McLaren's 2019 car as early as the forthcoming winter tests in Barcelona. The Spaniard has retired from F1, but team boss Zak Brown has said the two-time […]
05/02/2018 Boullier backs Alonso’s Le Mans move Feb.5 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he supports Fernando Alonso's move into the world of Le Mans racing. Some believe that the McLaren driver getting permission to split his time between F1 […]
13/06/2018 Zak Brown ‘the right boss’ for Alonso Jun.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is definitely not done with racing. The Spaniard is a fan of surfing, which explains the origin of his Kimoa lifestyle brand. "I need more free time […]