F1 ‘not always boring’ – Alonso

Jun.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied that Formula 1 is boring.

The mercurial Spaniard quit F1 at the end of last year, and McLaren boss Zak Brown says there is no room at the Woking team for Alonso in 2020.

As for a return to Ferrari for Alonso, he told Corriere dello Sport: “I don’t know.”

But the two-time Le Mans winner, who has left open his 2020 diary for a potential F1 return, reveals that he still watches the grands prix when he can.

“I follow everything I can,” said the 37-year-old.

“I missed three of the seven races live because I was racing, but I try to watch the race later and like all the fans, sometimes it’s fun and in others I am bored.

“But I think this happens in every sport,” Alonso insisted.

“Sometimes you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid to see a good match, and sometimes it’s 0-0 and at other times it’s 5-5.

“Every sport has its good and bad Sundays, and in F1 it’s the same.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

