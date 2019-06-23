Vettel retirement rumours ‘increasing’ – report

21/06/2019 FIA to hear Vettel penalty review on Friday Jun.21 (GMM) The FIA will hear Ferrari's stewards 'review' on Friday. Two weeks after the controversial decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada, the topic totally […]
22/06/2019 Verstappen defends stewards as Vettel saga ends Jun.22 (GMM) Max Verstappen has defended F1's stewards as the Sebastian Vettel time penalty affair finally ends. On Friday at Paul Ricard, the FIA rejected Ferrari's push for a review of […]
23/06/2019 Steward went to police after Canada GP ‘threats’ Jun.23 (GMM) Former F1 driver Emanuele Pirro has hit out at the "ugly media attack" and "personal threats" that followed the Canadian GP. Italian Pirro, who raced 40 times until 1991, […]
19/06/2019 Stewards set to rule on Vettel penalty ‘review’ Jun.19 (GMM) The FIA could rule within hours on Ferrari's request for a "review" of the time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada. The review is believed to now be in the […]
23/06/2019 Verstappen did not want Hamilton practice penalty Jun.23 (GMM) Max Verstappen did not push for Lewis Hamilton to be punished for an incident in practice for the French GP. While the stewards prepared to rule on the Sebastian Vettel time […]
13/11/2016 Marko urges F1 to end penalty era Nov.13 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has urged F1 to end the current era of driver penalties. It emerged in Brazil that, at the next Strategy Group meeting, Bernie Ecclestone and several teams […]
29/03/2015 Vettel to be father again – Ecclestone Mar.29 (GMM) All is well in the world of Sebastian Vettel. The German broke Mercedes' run of dominance on Sunday, and ended Ferrari's victory drought, in just the second race of his new […]
03/06/2015 Ferrari closing power gap to Mercedes – report Jun.3 (GMM) Ferrari's token-upgraded engine will bring it just 15 horse power short of dominant Mercedes' turbo V6. That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild as the world of F1 begins to […]
11/06/2017 Vettel ‘most complete driver’ – Villeneuve Jun.11 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has tipped Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 title. Vettel currently leads Lewis Hamilton by 25 points, and although the Mercedes is on pole in Montreal, […]