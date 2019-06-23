Horner hints at Red Bull involvement at Le Mans

Jun.23 (GMM) Christian Horner has hinted that Red Bull will play a role at Le Mans in the future.

Team sponsor Aston Martin has announced that it will enter a car in the new top ‘hypercar’ category. That car will be the Valkyrie, which was designed by Adrian Newey.

“I went to Le Mans to have a look and see how things were. I hadn’t been there for twenty years,” team boss Horner told Ouest-France newspaper.

So far, Red Bull has been quiet about the extent to its involvement in the Aston Martin Le Mans programme.

Horner said: “It was just a quick visit, but it allowed me to reconnect with some of the people I had not seen in a long time.

“It will be mostly an Aston Martin project. First, the car has to be finished.”



