Zandvoort plans spectacular corner banking for Dutch GP

14/11/2015 Teams bickering over 2017 tyre testing – report Nov.14 (GMM) F1 teams are bickering over how best to prepare for the radically-different technical rules for 2017. It is expected that the draft regulations will be presented at the […]
06/12/2017 New hard tyre is ‘insurance’ – Pirelli Dec.6 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to introduce a 'super hard' tyre in 2018. After a full season with the new, faster cars, F1's tyre supplier is now introducing a 'hyper […]
14/05/2019 Liberty not denying Zandvoort F1 deal May 14 (GMM) A source at Liberty Media is not denying that Chase Carey is set to announce that a Dutch GP will take place at Zandvoort from 2020. The media has been called to the […]
20/12/2017 Assen tackles Zandvoort for Dutch GP Dec.20 (GMM) The Assen circuit has emerged as a viable alternative host for a future return of the Dutch grand prix. With Max Verstappen's popularity, speculation is rising that the […]
27/06/2016 Dutch GP ‘possible’ at Assen track – boss Jun.27 (GMM) Momentum is building for The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. A month ago, we reported that Zandvoort, last seen on the calendar in 1985, was keen to return to […]
09/09/2015 Michelin still sure F1 needs tyre change Sep.9 (GMM) Michelin is sticking firm on its stance that F1 needs a change of tyre philosophy. After the blowout saga of Spa, and now the post-Monza tyre pressure controversy, it might […]
02/10/2015 Michelin still in running for 2017 deal – reports Oct.2 (GMM) Michelin is reportedly back in the running to become F1's sole tyre supplier from 2017. It is already known that the French marque, like the sport's current partner Pirelli, […]
11/10/2015 Pirelli beats Michelin to 2017 F1 deal Oct.11 (GMM) Incumbent Pirelli has won the race to be F1's tyre supplier beyond 2016. While an official announcement is yet to be made, Bernie Ecclestone appeared at the Sochi circuit on […]
04/07/2015 Pirelli waiting for tyre tender news Jul.4 (GMM) Paul Hembery says he is waiting to know if Pirelli will remain F1's official tyre supplier beyond 2016. "No news yet," the Briton, who is the Italian company's F1 chief, said […]
20/07/2015 Michelin still in running for 2017 deal Jul.20 (GMM) Michelin is still in the running to become F1's new tyre supplier in 2017. Although some had questioned the French marque's push to ensure the sport moves to a lower-profile […]