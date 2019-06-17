McLaren plays down 2020 F1 return for Alonso

Jun.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has all but ruled out a return to McLaren for Fernando Alonso.

The McLaren supremo says the team is happy with its current race drivers, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

“Lando has not made a rookie mistake yet and Carlos is thriving here,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“So far, he (Sainz) has had only one-year contracts, but with us he can plan ahead.”

However, Alonso – who quit McLaren and Formula 1 at the end of last year – has not ruled out a return for 2020.

Brown seems to play down that possibility.

“If he calls, and fortunately he has not called yet, then I would have to ask Chase Carey if I’m allowed to use three cars,” he said.

“We have both of our drivers on longer term contracts and we are happy with them. At the moment we do not have a cockpit available.”

Alonso, who won his second consecutive Le Mans 24 hour race at the weekend, has announced that he is not returning to the world endurance championship for 2020.

The Spaniard has even been linked with a comeback with Ferrari.

“I don’t know,” he told Corriere dello Sport when asked about that. “Anyway, we are here to talk about WEC.”



