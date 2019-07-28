Magnussen also wants to drive old Haas car

23/06/2019 Grosjean laments lack of Magnussen upgrade Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has revealed he is not enjoying equal equipment with his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen.
Neither of the pair are competitive at Paul Ricard, as they lament […]
13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix.
While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
15/07/2019 Furious Haas boss slams ‘unacceptable’ weekend Jul.15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas' two drivers made a bad situation even worse at Silverstone.
The American team had spent the entire race weekend embroiled in a saga with its […]
10/05/2019 Magnussen to drive ‘old’ Haas in practice May 10 (GMM) Only Romain Grosjean will be trying Haas' major car upgrade in Friday practice.
The American team has an objectively fast car this year, but it is the worst in the field in […]
29/04/2019 Haas ‘just not fast enough’ – Magnussen Apr.29 (GMM) Haas' early-season promise continued to fade in Baku.
Despite targeting fourth in the constructors' championship this year with the initially fast 2019 car, the American […]
20/02/2019 Seat problem sidelined Magnussen at test Feb.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen had to stop driving Haas' F1 car on Tuesday.
Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that the Dane's head was pointing too far forwards, due to a problem with the […]
16/07/2019 Steiner pondering Haas lineup ‘chemistry’ Jul.16 (GMM) Speculation is ramping up that Haas will wave goodbye to one of its drivers.
Already struggling with the Pirelli tyre situation and in a new war with the team's own title […]
01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season.
That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
19/03/2019 Overtaking no easier in 2019 – Grosjean Mar.19 (GMM) Overtaking has not become easier with the new-for-2019 front wing designs.
In a bid to help drivers to follow and pass their rivals, F1 introduced some new aerodynamic […]