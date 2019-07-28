Magnussen also wants to drive old Haas car

Jul.28 (GMM) Haas’ two race drivers are lobbying for the return of the team’s Melbourne specification car.

The American team got off to a flying start in 2019, but more recently has struggled to make Pirelli’s controversial tyres work.

Although his place at Haas is reportedly in danger, Romain Grosjean was behind the proposal to resurrect the Melbourne-spec car.

Indeed, at Hockenheim he is again driving the old car, which looks faster than the newer specification that is still being raced by Kevin Magnussen.

“The other car seems to be more stable, regardless of whether it is hot or cold,” Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

“In the end it’s not my decision. We need to do what’s best for the team. But I don’t hide that I would like to go back to the old car if I can.

“Why? Because it’s faster. We just need to think about the long term,” he added.

Related News

  • 23/06/2019 Grosjean laments lack of Magnussen upgrade Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has revealed he is not enjoying equal equipment with his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. Neither of the pair are competitive at Paul Ricard, as they lament […]
  • 13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix. While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
  • 15/07/2019 Furious Haas boss slams ‘unacceptable’ weekend Jul.15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas' two drivers made a bad situation even worse at Silverstone. The American team had spent the entire race weekend embroiled in a saga with its […]
  • 10/05/2019 Magnussen to drive ‘old’ Haas in practice May 10 (GMM) Only Romain Grosjean will be trying Haas' major car upgrade in Friday practice. The American team has an objectively fast car this year, but it is the worst in the field in […]
  • 29/04/2019 Haas ‘just not fast enough’ – Magnussen Apr.29 (GMM) Haas' early-season promise continued to fade in Baku. Despite targeting fourth in the constructors' championship this year with the initially fast 2019 car, the American […]
  • 17/07/2019 Gene Haas won’t quit amid nightmare F1 season – boss Jul.17 (GMM) Haas' team boss has played down suggestions the American outfit could close down amid its nightmarish 2019 season. The small outfit has been the most affected by Pirelli's […]
  • 20/02/2019 Seat problem sidelined Magnussen at test Feb.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen had to stop driving Haas' F1 car on Tuesday. Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that the Dane's head was pointing too far forwards, due to a problem with the […]
  • 16/07/2019 Steiner pondering Haas lineup ‘chemistry’ Jul.16 (GMM) Speculation is ramping up that Haas will wave goodbye to one of its drivers. Already struggling with the Pirelli tyre situation and in a new war with the team's own title […]
  • 01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
  • 19/03/2019 Overtaking no easier in 2019 – Grosjean Mar.19 (GMM) Overtaking has not become easier with the new-for-2019 front wing designs. In a bid to help drivers to follow and pass their rivals, F1 introduced some new aerodynamic […]