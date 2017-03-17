Brawn to create new F1 overtaking group

Mar.17 (GMM) F1 will look into producing rules that encourage more overtaking without resorting to artificial measures like DRS.

That is the claim of the sport’s new sporting boss Ross Brawn, who is one of the new chiefs in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

Brawn told the French magazine Auto Hebdo he supports the much faster cars that have arrived for 2017, but fears the improved downforce will mean overtaking is more difficult than before.

“If it turns out that is the case, then that will motivate the search for solutions,” said the Briton.

“It’s a difficult problem, because we want to have cars that are quick but that can follow their opponents on the track.

“Is there a solution? Yes, but we need to put together the right people and give them a year and a half to find the answer,” added Brawn.

Brawn acknowledged that overtaking working groups have made progress in the past, but he said those people lacked “the profound knowledge and opportunities that the teams have today”.

“Previously, we did experiments in wind tunnels but it was a compromise because it didn’t include the use of two cars. Now, CFD opens up new opportunities.

“We need to create a car with a high level of aerodynamic grip that does not leave very strong turbulence behind. Many will say it is impossible, but I am convinced of the opposite,” he said.

Brawn said the new group will be organised directly by Formula One Management, with any potential rule changes answering three questions.

“One, how will the fans perceive it? Two, what will it cost? And three, do we know how it will affect the racing?” added the former Ferrari and Honda chief.

Related News

  • 16/03/2017 Budget caps a possibility for F1 – Brawn Mar.16 (GMM) Ross Brawn has admitted that tweaks to the commercial arrangements inside F1 could be a key to a strong future for the sport. Currently, one assessment of the situation in […]
  • 12/03/2015 Wolff hits out at wind tunnel ban proposal Mar.12 (GMM) Mercedes has hit out at Red Bull's suggestion that wind tunnels should be banned from formula one. As smaller teams struggle for survival, Red Bull team boss Christian […]
  • 27/02/2015 Rival doubts McLaren using Manor for advantage Feb.27 (GMM) An engineer for a rival team has rubbished suggestions McLaren is only supporting Manor in order to gain a self-interested advantage. Although owed millions by the former […]
  • 12/10/2016 Honda ‘satisfied’ but not happy with 2016 – Hasegawa Oct.12 (GMM) Honda is "satisfied" rather than "delighted" with the progress it has made in the works collaboration with McLaren in 2016. The Japanese manufacturer has made steady […]
  • 09/03/2017 F1 won’t return to V10 engines – Todt Mar.9 (GMM) Jean Todt has ruled out a reversion to screaming V10 engines for formula one. Liberty Media's new F1 sporting chief Ross Brawn admitted at the Barcelona test that although […]
  • 23/01/2015 Dallara starts work on 2016 Haas car Jan.23 (GMM) F1 newcomer Haas has begun to work on its first car for 2016, Omnicorse reports. While the team will be based alongside the Nascar arm in North Carolina, with a second HQ […]
  • 11/04/2015 Williams slams Force India over wind tunnel jibe Apr.11 (GMM) Williams' Pat Symonds has slammed Force India for dismissing wind tunnels as "dinosaur technology". Red Bull has controversially proposed that wind tunnels be banned from […]
  • 23/01/2015 Force India defends 2015 car delay Jan.23 (GMM) Force India insists the decision not to debut its 2015 car at the opening Jerez test was deliberate. The Silverstone based team, having unveiled its new livery this week by […]
  • 08/04/2015 Force India planning ‘B’ car for mid-season Apr.8 (GMM) Force India is planning to introduce a "B" version of its 2015 car. The Silverstone based team has had a poor start to the season, after the long-delayed VJM08 missed the […]
  • 24/12/2015 No ‘fantastic results’ straight away – Renault Dec.24 (GMM) Renault's F1 chief has joined 2016 driver Jolyon Palmer in playing down the newly re-established works team's hopes for next season. After acting only as an engine supplier […]