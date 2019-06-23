Grosjean laments lack of Magnussen upgrade

13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix. While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
10/05/2019 Magnussen to drive ‘old’ Haas in practice May 10 (GMM) Only Romain Grosjean will be trying Haas' major car upgrade in Friday practice. The American team has an objectively fast car this year, but it is the worst in the field in […]
01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
27/03/2018 Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders Mar.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain. Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
02/01/2019 Grosjean faster than Jenson Button – Magnussen Jan.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is proud of his personal performance in 2018. The Dane had difficult early-career stints at McLaren and Renault, but he has found an ideal home in the […]
14/09/2018 Haas to announce full 2019 lineup soon Sep.14 (GMM) Haas will announce its entire driver lineup for the 2019 season in one hit. In recent days, it has been rumoured that while Kevin Magnussen's place at the American team […]
10/07/2018 Grosjean form ‘unacceptable’ – Steiner Jul.10 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says a "critical moment" could come amid his patience with struggling Haas driver Romain Grosjean. Frenchman Grosjean has had a mainly poor season with the […]